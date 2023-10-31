Ohio State Jumps Georgia For No. 1 Spot In 1st College Football Rankings Of The Season And Last Of The Four-Team Format

Videos by OutKick

Georgia is not No. 1 in the first rankings of the College Football Playoff ratings system released Tuesday night.

Never mind that Georgia is undefeated (8-0) and didn’t lose a game last season either (15-0) in winning the national championship and won it in the 2021 season as well. The Bulldogs have also been No. 1 in the Associated Press and USA Today polls all this season.

Ohio State (8-0) instead jumped from No. 3 in the wire service polls to No. 1 based on its strength of schedule. The Buckeyes have higher quality wins than Georgia with victories over No. 9 Notre Dame and over No. 7 Penn State.

Georgia plays its first ranked team of the season on Saturday at home against No. 12 Missouri (7-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Ohio State Buckeyes Are No. 1 Because Of Their Schedule

Ohio State’s strength of schedule ranking at the moment is No. 15 to Georgia’s 100th.

But this is a good thing for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who finally has a poll-related topic with which to motivate his team.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart finds himself in a rare spot – not No. 1 in a ranking. (Getty Images)

“Kirby Smart is doing back flips,” ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit said.

Michigan (8-0) landed at No. 3, followed by Florida State (8-0). Washington (8-0) was No. 5, followed by No. 6 Oregon (7-1).

The rest of the top 10 had Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Penn State, Missouri, Louisville, LSU and Notre Dame rounded out the top 15. Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, UCLA and USC completed the top 20.

Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Tulane and Air Force completed the final five.

When the top four teams are chosen by the selection committee at the end of the regular season, they will meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals and then the national title game.

The playoff system will go to 12 teams in the 2024 season.