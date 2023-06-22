Videos by OutKick
Ohio State football has been the most wide receiver-dominant program in the country over the last few seasons and Brian Hartline deserves a lot, if not all of the credit. He has been integral in the recruiting process as someone who had a lot of success as a Buckeye and spent seven years in the NFL.
Here is a look at the talent that Hartline has been able to land at the position after taking over as his alma mater’s wide receivers coach in 2018:
- 2019 —
- Garrett Wilson, five-star recruit, No. 10 overall draft pick
- Jameson Williams, four-star recruit, No. 12 overall draft pick
- 2020 —
- Julian Fleming, five-star recruit
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, five-star recruit, projected first round draft pick in 2023
- Gee Scott Jr., four-star recruit
- Mookie Cooper, four-star recruit
- 2021 —
- Emeka Egbuka, five-star recruit
- Marvin Harrison Jr., four-star recruit, projected first round pick in 2024
- Jayden Ballard, four-star recruit
- 2022 —
- Kaleb Brown, four-star recruit
- Kyion Grayes, four-star recruit
- Caleb Burton, four-star recruit
- Kojo Antwi, four-star recruit
- 2023 —
- Brandon Inniss, five-star recruit
- Carnell Tate, five-star recruit
- Noah Rogers, four-star recruit
- Bryson Rodgers, four-star recruit
- 2024 (verbal commits) —
- Jeremiah Smith, five-star recruit
- Mylan Graham, five-star recruit
Needless to say, Ohio State’s receiver room is stacked and shows no signs of slowing down.
Brian Hartline isn’t just recruiting pass-catchers to Columbus.
The Buckeyes hosted Devin Sanchez at practice on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound five-star recruit is the top-ranked defensive back in the Class of 2025.
There is a long way to go in Sanchez’s recruitment. Although it’s only just starting to heat up, he has more than 30 offers including Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Maryland, USC and Colorado.
Sanchez could play anywhere in the country that he wants. But why Ohio State?
Hartline made that abundantly clear — no other program in the country will get Sanchez better reps at the cornerback position than the Buckeyes. The talent lined up across from him at wide receiver during practice is unmatched.
You are going against guys that are NFL ready. Their receivers, I feel like every receiver they got is NFL ready. Going against them every day in practice and then you get to the league, it’s kind of like you’re already here because you went against it every day in practice.— Devin Sanchez, via The Columbus Dispatch
Although Hartline is in charge of getting top wide receivers to play for the scarlet and grey, his strong run on the offensive side of the ball has set him up with a great pitch for defenders. It goes both ways!