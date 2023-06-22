Videos by OutKick

Ohio State football has been the most wide receiver-dominant program in the country over the last few seasons and Brian Hartline deserves a lot, if not all of the credit. He has been integral in the recruiting process as someone who had a lot of success as a Buckeye and spent seven years in the NFL.

Here is a look at the talent that Hartline has been able to land at the position after taking over as his alma mater’s wide receivers coach in 2018:

2019 — Garrett Wilson, five-star recruit, No. 10 overall draft pick Jameson Williams, four-star recruit, No. 12 overall draft pick

2020 — Julian Fleming, five-star recruit Jaxon Smith-Njigba, five-star recruit, projected first round draft pick in 2023 Gee Scott Jr., four-star recruit Mookie Cooper, four-star recruit

2021 — Emeka Egbuka, five-star recruit Marvin Harrison Jr., four-star recruit, projected first round pick in 2024 Jayden Ballard, four-star recruit

2022 — Kaleb Brown, four-star recruit Kyion Grayes, four-star recruit Caleb Burton, four-star recruit Kojo Antwi, four-star recruit

2023 — Brandon Inniss, five-star recruit Carnell Tate, five-star recruit Noah Rogers, four-star recruit Bryson Rodgers, four-star recruit

2024 (verbal commits) — Jeremiah Smith, five-star recruit Mylan Graham, five-star recruit



Needless to say, Ohio State’s receiver room is stacked and shows no signs of slowing down.

Brian Hartline isn’t just recruiting pass-catchers to Columbus.

The Buckeyes hosted Devin Sanchez at practice on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound five-star recruit is the top-ranked defensive back in the Class of 2025.

There is a long way to go in Sanchez’s recruitment. Although it’s only just starting to heat up, he has more than 30 offers including Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Maryland, USC and Colorado.