Ohio State Player Makes Stunning Practice Claim In Now-Deleted Podcast

Ohio State offensive lineman Carson Hinzman might have gotten a shade too honest on a podcast that’s no longer up.

The offensive lineman appeared on “The B&B Podcast” in December ahead of the Buckeyes losing to Missouri, and some claims in the now-deleted podcast are going viral.

Most notably, the talented lineman claimed the team didn’t practice much ahead of the Cotton Bowl. Instead, the team had a handful of practices and “light workouts” instead of the “15-18 practices” the team had last season ahead of its bowl game, according to Eleven Warriors.

That’s a hell of a claim to make, and it looks significantly worse given the fact the Buckeyes lost 14-3 to Missouri. It was a brutal offensive performance, and now, a podcast has surfaced of a lineman talking about how the team didn’t practice much.

Deleted podcast featuring Ohio State OL Carson Hinzman goes viral.

His shocking practice claim wasn’t the only claim made in the deleted podcast that has people taking notice. Hinzman also openly admitted the Buckeyes aren’t interested in paying big NIL dollars to lineman.

“Ohio State doesn’t really like to pay guys a whole lot… compared to other schools, that’s probably why we don’t really get those kind of recruits. But at the same time, we don’t really want those recruits that are just in it for the money,” the offensive lineman stated.

He also claimed one lineman recruit went to Miami because he wanted $1 million annually in NIL cash, and the Buckeyes refused to make the deal.

This is a great example of why it’s important to be very careful about what you say. There’s no reason to believe Hinzman did anything other than tell the truth. He certainly had no motivation to lie, but there’s now a massive light on his words.

The Buckeyes lost in embarrassing fashion to Missouri, and if that wasn’t bad enough, there’s now a claim the team dialed back practices.

On top of that, the Ohio State lineman is talking about how lineman don’t get paid. I’m very confident the school doesn’t want that floating around when it comes to recruiting.

It really does seem like OSU is engulfed by a bit of chaos these days. The team has three straight losses to Michigan, Ryan Day has consistently failed to win big games, fans are turning on him and inside information is now becoming public. Not everything is great in Columbus. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.