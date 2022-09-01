C.J. Stroud Pulls Off A Very Expensive Move For His Teammates

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud pulled off a very classy move for his teammates.

In the NIL era, star quarterbacks are flush with cash, and Stroud went out of his way to spread the money around.

Ahead of OSU’s Saturday game against Notre Dame, he surprised every member of the team with a $500 gift card to Express to get a nice suit for the primetime matchup.

game day suits courtesy of QB1 💼#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vW7ZCOzGvt — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2022

If there’s one way to make sure your teammates have your back, this is it. This is the definition of a classy move from Stroud.

He even hit his teammates with a little fist pump and a smile to cap off the great gesture. Look at how happy he is to throw some money around.

C.J. Stroud gifts his teammates $500 gift cards to Express. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB/status/1565366686332633088)

This also wasn’t a cheap gift at all. Assuming there are roughly 100 players on OSU’s roster and Stroud actually footed the bill himself, this move cost him roughly $50,000. I’m sure he has the money thanks to his NIL deals as the face of the Buckeyes, but that’s not cheap.

The alternative is Express just picked up the whole bill. Either way, this gift is worth roughly $50,000 once it’s all said and done.

That’s a lot of money no matter who you are.

C.J. Stroud gifts his teammates $500 gift cards. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Now, it’s time for C.J. Stroud to go out there and light it up Saturday night. No matter what happens, at least the Buckeyes will be dressed stylishly ahead of time.