Ohio State AD Gene Smith Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Michigan Sideline Security During Buckeyes’ Loss To Wolverines: VIDEO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The game between Ohio State and Michigan had the blood boiling for fans in the stands at Michigan Stadium and among those on the sidelines as well.

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith got into a verbal altercation with a Michigan sideline security official in an incident recorded by OutKick. The incident happened in the third quarter of Michigan’s 30-24 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Here’s What Happened Between Gene Smith, Michigan Security

Following the Ohio State touchdown in the third quarter, Smith was standing near the end zone when a Michigan security official decided Smith wasn’t far enough behind the line. The ongoing back and forth between the two led to Smith becoming agitated.

After the Michigan-clad security official told Smith to get behind the “damn line,” the Ohio State AD went off. Smith used an expletive at the official, who was getting in his face, before another official arrived.

During the back and forth, Smith said, “I can get the Big Ten in here to handle this.”

The altercation quickly de-escalated as both Smith and security moved in opposite directions.

Safe to say things were pretty heated in Ann Arbor, which was much needed thanks to the cold weather.

Michigan-Ohio State: OutKick Photos Live From Ann Arbor On Game Day

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

