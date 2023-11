Videos by OutKick

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Game is here. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State meet today at the Big House in a massive college football matchup.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace is at the stadium to write and report, and Joe Kinsey is there documenting his experience as a fan. (Jim Harbaugh is not there, in case you haven’t heard. But Ryan Day is!) Here are a few of the pictures from the wild scenes in the tailgating lots and inside the stadium for the game.

Here come the Ohio State Buckeyes, with a warm welcome.



Getting heated. pic.twitter.com/xvAykQDGo2 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 25, 2023

One hour until kickoff between Ohio State-Michigan pic.twitter.com/BzOXkmFvZl — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 25, 2023

Already getting rowdy in Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/ugLr0Qvqiu — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 25, 2023

Michigan has arrived.



Blake Corum rocking the Boobie Miles jersey from ‘Friday Night Lights’ pic.twitter.com/B6YCBsgP9t — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 25, 2023

Ran into TNML @jayvick187 & @DieselRenius at this Michigan tailgate. What a bunch of nice guys. pic.twitter.com/QBKvcrRabw — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 25, 2023

Things are RAMPING UP here in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/Dj0W3dMw3f — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 25, 2023

Jan 6 QAnon Shaman & Michigan fans are cranking up the heat this morning on OSU & Ryan Day. pic.twitter.com/4Z0iqLb3WM — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 25, 2023