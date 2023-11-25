Texas A&M Optimistic About Landing Ryan Day If Ohio State Loses To Michigan: FOX Report

Videos by OutKick

Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next football coach at Texas A&M. And a surprising name has just been thrown into the mix: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

The Aggies are searching for a new leader after Jimbo Fisher was fired earlier this month. And according to FOX’s college football insider Bruce Feldman, A&M could very well pursue Day after Saturday’s showdown against arch-rival Michigan.

If, that is, Ohio State loses to the Wolverines.

"The Aggies I think are optimistic that if they don't win The Game, that Ryan Day might be open to their pitch."@BruceFeldmanCFB shares the latest on both Texas A&M and Michigan State's Head Coach search ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7uYuoKVWal — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 25, 2023

“If Day leads the Buckeyes to a win in Ann Arbor on Saturday and has the Buckeyes primed for a CFP run, he’s probably not taking that call,” Feldman reported. “But if they lose, he might be more open to listening to A&M’s pitch.”

Day is 56-6 as a head coach and 39-2 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday’s game against No. 3 Michigan. He has won two conference championships during his five-year tenure and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2019.

(Getty Images)

Day isn’t the only name on Texas A&M’s wish list, though.

Feldman reported the Aggies also like Kansas’ Lance Leipold, Duke’s Mike Elko (a former A&M defensive coordinator) and Kansas State’s Chris Klieman.

“Each is regarded as a strong leader who knows how to establish and build a strong culture,” Feldman said.

Another potential candidate is Kentucky’s Mark Stoops. Even though UK is only 6-5 heading into Saturday’s game at Louisville, the 56-year-old’s resume is impressive. Stoops has led the Wildcats to two 10-win seasons since 2018. That’s a tall order for a program that previously had only one 10-win season since 1951.

Still, Ryan Day could be the most desirable target.

And if he loses to Michigan Saturday afternoon, game on.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.