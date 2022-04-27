Oh, Baby! Reds Fan Snags Foul Ball While Feeding Baby

MLB need not wait until after the season to hand out the Gold Glove awards. A Reds fan who also happens to be a new dad ended the award race almost before it started.

During Tuesday’s Padres-Reds tilt, a dad in attendance snagged a foul ball in arguably the smoothest catch of the young baseball season. Not only did Papa Smooth reel in the foul ball off the bat of Luis Campusano, he did so why holding AND bottle-feeding a newborn baby.

And oh yeah, he was seated too.

If anyone was born to rock white New Balances and keep road flares in his trunk – it’s this guy. The dad’s dad.

Watch dad’s Gold Glove effort in the video below, courtesy of the home team.

Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby… just dad things. pic.twitter.com/tTXL0oDquu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2022

There’s a lot at play here. The first thing to note is how cool, calm and collected Dad is. Rather than shield his baby or his partner, ditch the bottle, or run for cover, Pops holds firm…a subtle reminder that he paid good money for these seats and he’s not about to let a routine fly ball disrupt his experience.

You also have to imagine he was a rock while the Mrs. was in labor. You know the type — always providing a hand to squeeze, quick with a cold towel, the perfect delivery room playlist queued up.

Of note is the fact that Dad handled the foul sans glove. That’s a man’s man for ya. He’s not lugging a decades-old mitt to the game, especially not with a baby on board and all that entails.

And it should also come as no surprise that the seated father sportin’ the baby bjorn easily reeled in the catch while the childless man who went to the ballpark in a sweater and a satchel came up empty.

Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.

Finally, the woman next to him, presumably the mother of the baby, is clearly smitten by hubby’s heroic actions. Would anyone be surprised if baby No. 2 lands in Cincinnati nine months from now? I sense Irish twins for this happy couple.

Somebody get this man a beer.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF