Officials: Penis-Shaped Flight Path Near Russian Base Was Unintentional

After an investigation, the United States Air Forces in Europe concluded that the crew of a KC-135 Stratotanker did not intentionally draw a penis near a Russian base.

The KC-135, a tanker used for mid-air refueling was flying over the Mediterranean Sea between Cyprus and Syria. For whatever reason, it took an unusual flight path that looks conspicuously like male genitalia.

A US military plane "painted a penis" in the sky near a Russian airbase, La Repubblica.



A KC-135 Stratotanker refueling plane remained for almost two hours east of Cyprus on Tuesday, in front of the Syrian base of Tartus, a stronghold of Moscow.



Italian newspaper la Repubblica was the first to speculate that the US was attempting some new form of subliminal warfare.

This was because the sky wang was located somewhat close to a Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria.

According To The Military, The Sky Wang Flight Path Was Unintentional

USAFE spokesman Capt. Ryan Goss clarified that the flight path was not directed at the Russians, but was completely unintentional.

“The KC-135 Stratotanker (RAKE71) operating in the Eastern Mediterranean adjusted between multiple different flight tracks during the course of the mission,” Goss said in a statement.

“While these adjustments and movements appear to create a vulgar outline, there was no intent by the pilots or the unit to do so.”

Air Force Col. Damien Pickart echoed these sentiments.

“We aware of the incident and are talking with the KC-135 crew to determine the details,” Pickart said on Friday. “At this time, we do not believe the crew acted inappropriately, flying a refueling orbit consistent with requirements that met the needs of receiver aircraft.”

While the military made it clear this instance was not intentional, It has happened before. Task & Purpose reports that there have been instances of military pilots doing this kind of thing on purpose.

Two Navy pilots were disciplined after drawing a penis with contrails over Washington state back in 2017.

