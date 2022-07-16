Raiders’ Richie Incognito Announces Retirement From The NFL

That’s it for Richie Incognito, as the controversial offensive lineman called it a career on Friday via an announcement on the Las Vegas Raiders website.

Incognito, who signed with the Raiders after sitting out the entire 2018 season, said he’s excited about the “wide-open ventures” ahead of him as he heads to the next chapter of his life.

“Football has taught me a strong work ethic, a willing to get better every day and a desire to continue growing,” Incognito said on the Raiders team website. “It has taught me that while what you get is important, who you become is more important. All of these lessons I’ll take with me into the next chapter.

“Because today, I’m officially retiring from the NFL.”

.@68INCOGNITO always had the best Mic'd Up moments 🤣 Congratulations on your retirement, Richie! pic.twitter.com/ckXSixs0g3 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 15, 2022

Incognito’s 15-year career included playing for four different teams and he was selected to four Pro Bowl teams.

While he was one of the NFL’s best guards when playing, Incognito was a lightning rod for controversy, particularly for the bullying scandal during the 2013 season while with the Miami Dolphins. He missed the entire 2014 season after the scandal.

After not playing during the 2018 NFL season, Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Raiders and started in all 12 games he played. He would go on to play just two games over the next two seasons due to injury.

“He created such a fierce leadership mentality among these young guys,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said on Friday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Teaching them how to become football players and how to become young Raiders. As he said, he was born to be a Raider and I believe that.”

Incognito was drafted in the third round by the St. Louis Rams in the 2005 NFL Draft out of the University of Nebraska.