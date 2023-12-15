Content Creator Who Hasn’t Had Any Action In Three Years Asks Santa To Find Her A Man With A ‘Dad Bod’ For Christmas

Videos by OutKick

By now most people have mailed off their Christmas lists to the North Pole. Most lists are filled with a bunch of material nonsense that they don’t really need. Not OnlyFans model Amber “Sweetheart” Johanssen. She wants the fat man in the red suit to bring her some love this year.

The single mom hasn’t had any action in her love life in three years. We’re talking no dates and no sex during that time. That’s her claim at least. This despite having more than 500k followers on Instagram and a ton of subscribers to her exclusive content.

It turns out a large following doesn’t necessarily translate into finding love in 2023. Johanssen is hoping that changes soon and she’s put finding love on the top of her list this Christmas.

“Finding a man is top of my Christmas list this year,” she said. “I’ve realized that there are so many lovely guys out there and I’m tired of being single and celibate.”

“Finding a boyfriend would be the perfect way to start 2024, it’s been so long since I spent the holidays with someone.”

That’s a more than reasonable request from Santa. There’s someone out there for everyone and content creators deserve love too. Three years is a long time to be striking out in the dating department.

Johanssen is hopeful that she’ll be going into 2024 with someone by her side. She describes herself as a giver and someone that others can’t believe is still single.

There’s No Reason For Santa Not To Visit Amber Johanssen This Year

“I’m a giver, in every way. I love to spoil the ones I love! … People grill me about my love life,” she said.

“Everyone tells me I should date and they can’t understand why I can’t find someone! It’s hard for others to understand my situation, especially considering my line of work.”

Johanssen is spending the holidays in her native Sweden this year, but doesn’t expect to find love out there. She’s into British men and isn’t expecting to find what she’s looking for.

So what is this content creator looking for in her ideal British man? Well she laid that all out and hopefully included the particulars in her letter to Santa.

She wants a man that can teach her how to cook, likes to spoil his woman, and has a dad bod with a nice smile. She said, “Looks aren’t really important to me, I prefer a dad bod and a nice smile! I would absolutely travel to find the right man. All I want for Christmas is a date.”

If that describes you and you don’t mind the fact that she makes as much as $60,000 a month selling content to strangers on the internet, then you could be the one that is wrapped up under her tree.

“I’m kind of randy but also very nervous as it’s been so long,” Johanssen said. “But I guess it’s like riding a bike… once you get on it it all comes back to you.”

All the pressure is on Santa here to make the delivery. Do the right thing and help get this content creator back on her bike.