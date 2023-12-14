Content Creator Says She’s Buying Herself Gifts This Christmas After Deciding To Ditch Men For The Foreseeable Future

Videos by OutKick

Adult content creator Chloe Amour doesn’t expect Santa to bring her a man down the chimney this Christmas. She isn’t asking for one and plans to buy her own gifts while spending the holiday with friends and family.

The 32-year-old is single and has set high standards for her next partner that include certain financial, confidence, and hair color requirements in order to have a shot with her. After spending last Christmas with her ex, she’s decided she “doesn’t need” anyone this year.

Chloe posing with a Christmas tree (Image Credit: Jam Press/Chloe Amour)

“I am not looking for a man this Christmas,” Chloe, from Los Angeles, told NudePR. “Men end up creating drama and being controlling.”

“A man is not on my list this year, I’m hoping for more guidance from the universe and to stay focused on my self-care and self-love instead.”

So what is on the list this year for Chloe? She’s got her eye on a new car, some winter clothes, and doing whatever she wants during the holidays.

“For Christmas, I’m going to buy myself a new Tesla model X, fully loaded, and probably some new winter clothes,” she continued. “Being single around the holidays is great, I can do whatever I want, whenever I want and with whoever I want.”

Chloe in red lingerie (Image Credit: Jam Press/Chloe Amour)

Chloe’s confident that the right person will come along, but she’s not in any rush. A bad end to her last date led her to decide to ditch men for the foreseeable future.

She explained that everything was going well. He had a nice car, took her out for a nice dinner at a steakhouse, but when he found out about her career as an adult content creator things went sideways.

Chloe Amour Hasn’t Had Much Luck Dating Recently

“As soon as he found out I share spicy content, his energy shifted and he became distant,” she continued. “He straight up told me he doesn’t want to ‘share me’ and wouldn’t make me his girlfriend if I continue with my career.”

Those aren’t the kind of demands that are going to be met with open arms. Chloe’s not having any of that. Making content is how she pays the bills and she doesn’t have any plans to give that up, especially not on the first date.

She doesn’t need a boyfriend to be showered with gifts either. In August she shared how some of her fans give her the “Pretty Woman Experience” by taking her on shopping sprees for expensive gifts.

Chloe in purple for the holidays (Image Credit: Jam Press/Chloe Amour)

Who’s going to be giving that kind of treatment up in their early 30s. Not Chloe. She’s not settling for just anyone. She’s looking for a deep connection and is handing out some advice this holiday season.

“I don’t want to settle – I want to feel butterflies, a deep connection, a magnetism, an unbreakable bond and eternal love,” she added. “To all the single women wanting a man for Christmas, you are a beautiful and independent woman who does not need a man to validate you!”

But her advice doesn’t stop at those navigating the holidays solo. She had some wisdom for couples as well.

“To couples, this Christmas, enjoy each other and enjoy the present moments. Try not to stress over the holidays and spend it with people you care about and love the most.”

Now that’s some solid advice. If you’re not going to learn the lessons dished out by Charlie Brown or the Grinch this holiday season, maybe a content creator in festive lingerie can help get the message across.

Chloe Amour is single for the holidays (Image Credit: Jam Press/Chloe Amour)

Chloe’s buying her own gifts this year (Image Credit: Jam Press/Chloe Amour)