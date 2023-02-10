Of Course Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Purchased A Super Bowl Commercial

Videos by OutKick

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen didn’t want to miss out on all the fun on Super Bowl LVII, so he decided to have his own commercial to show off his nearly $500 million team.

The 30-second commercial features a variety of Mets players, including Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga and of course Mr. Met (although Mrs. Met was missing). The players appear from the ‘Mets ticket office,’ and the premise of the commercial is to you guessed it – make money by selling as many tickets as possible for the upcoming season.

We Wanna Hear You! 📞https://t.co/UweYKix2Ir pic.twitter.com/XfM1qszMrQ — New York Mets (@Mets) February 9, 2023 The New York Mets will have a Super Bowl LVII commercial. (Mets Twitter)

THE METS DRASTICALLY IMPROVED THEIR TEAM THIS OFFSEASON

“The impetus was that the Super Bowl marks the end of the football season, but really kicks off the baseball season,” Mets chief marketing officer Andy Goldberg said. “It’s the one moment of the year where all eyes are on you and you’re going to have a lot of attention.”

Goldberg said that he approached Cohen a few weeks ago with the Super Bowl ad idea and that Cohen immediately agreed to it. “Let’s go for it, it could have a big impact,” Cohen reportedly said.

The ad however, will only be played in the New York City tri-state area, as it was a last minute idea and all the national slots were taken.

The New York Mets bolstered their pitching staff by signing Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

HIGH PRICED COMMERCIALS

For most executives that would be a sign of relief. Afterall, a 30-second spot for this year’s Super Bowl is going for $7 million. A costly endeavor for many companies whose commercials end up falling short. But for a billionaire like Cohen? I bet he’s probably fuming that he couldn’t show off his his passion project of a team that he has brought from the dumps full of chumps into what is expected to be a World Series contender this year.

Although the exact figure of how much the NYC-centric commercial cost isn’t available, it’s presumed to be around $1 million.

The commercial will air between the transition from the pregame to the actual game, as well as at the end of the first quarter.

As far as the Mets go, Steve Cohen has built the team through the power of the purse. Their payroll this year will be over $300 million. When one includes the luxury tax penalties, Cohen will pay nearly half a BILLION dollars for the Mets

God help them if they don’t win it all this year, because some of the players may end up having to use their new found acting Super Bowl ad talents and bring them to local commercials… because some of them could be out of a job.