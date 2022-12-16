Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckahm Jr Is ‘Going To Join’ Cowboys Soon

The waiting game to see which team Odell Beckham Jr. signs with is soon coming to an end. According to Jerry Jones, the wide receiver is set to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told USA Today. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

OBJ tore his ACL in the Super Bowl while with the Los Angeles Rams in February. A timetable for his return has not been set, but Jones certainly sounds hopeful he’ll be ready to go by the start of the playoffs.

The Cowboys are currently 10-3 on the season sitting in second place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones did not reveal any financial details about the impending deal with Beckham but did say that he expects him to sign a contract for the remainder of the season. The report also suggests that his signing wouldn’t come until after Dallas’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

News of OBJ signing with the Cowboys is a bit of a surprise given that the team signed T.Y. Hilton earlier in the week.