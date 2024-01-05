Odell Beckham Jr Tells Fans To Not Bet On Him This Weekend

Videos by OutKick

Don’t bet on Beckham!

Odell Beckham Jr is telling fans to not waste their money on any betting props for the star Baltimore Ravens wide receiver this weekend – as he won’t be seeing any playing time.

“Don’t bet on me,” Beckham told Sal Vetri in a new social media post.

With the Ravens having locked up the top seed in the AFC already, tomorrow’s game against the Steelers essentially doesn’t matter. As a result, the Ravens will be sitting Beckham, Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers as well as others.

BECKHAM WILL BE SITTING THIS WEEKEND

Beckham however isn’t pleased as he’s now going to lose out on what it’s all about – THAT MONEY BABY!

If Beckham ended up catching more than 185 yards tomorrow he would earn $750,000 thanks to his contract incentives. He could have also earned more than $250,000 once he had over five catches – which seems rather attainable. Oh, and if he had scored two or more touchdowns? $250,000 more right there as well.

“If it was all up to me it’d be no question . I gotta feed my son but that ain’t how life go,” Odell continued.

The “feed my son” line is rather hysterical considering that he signed a one-year, $15 MILLION contract with the Ravens this year.

Something tells me that extra bonus money isn’t going to make or break him.

Regardless, at least OBJ let all of us bettors know to not even think about throwing money down on him to score a touchdown or yet alone have any receiving yards.

That will have to wait until Beckham, Lamar and the rest of the Ravens suit up for the AFC Divisional game scheduled to take place on January 20th or 21st.