Odell Beckham Jr. Believed To Have Suffered Torn ACL In Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have torn his ACL in Sunday’s Super Bowl win.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Beckham Jr. will have a long road to recovery but was responsible for two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. (13) of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground following an injury during the first half of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images).

If the injury is confirmed, it would mark Beckham Jr.’s second ACL tear to the same left knee. He previously missed nine games after injuring his knee in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

“There was a moment I was in the back room and they told me I was done, I couldn’t play. And I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it’s so much bigger than myself,” Beckham said, via CBS Sports. “And these boys pulled through and made it happen.”

Beckham Jr. will become a free agent this offseason and it remains to be seen whether the Rams can or are willing to bring him back, but regardless, Rapoport reports he’ll have a challenge ahead to be ready for the 2022 season.

