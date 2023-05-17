Videos by OutKick

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of April — which was a big indicator that Lamar Jackson was close to a return. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.

However, it almost didn’t play out that way.

Beckham was set to visit New York on the day after Easter. Everything was in place for him to play his 10th season in the NFL with the Jets.

Odell, he wanted to play here. It was to the point where he was picking his jersey. He was telling me, like, ‘Hey, ask so-and-so if I can get the jersey [number I want].’ He was going to wear number 7. — New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, via Conor Orr of SI.com

And then the Ravens swooped in and established their dominance. They didn’t give the Jets a chance.

Odell Beckham Jr. got paid. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York was likely going to offer Beckham a contract in the range of $5 million guaranteed. Significant incentives would have increased the total value of the deal to a number that would have made the three-time Pro Bowl receiver comfortable. Not necessarily thrilled, but comfortable.

Baltimore didn’t let it get to that point.

Odell Beckham Jr. never visited New York.

Instead, in the hours leading up to his trip to the Big Apple, the Ravens gave Beckham a lot more money. They guaranteed him $15 million, along with $3 million in reachable incentives.

At that point, whatever amount of money that the Jets were planning to offer was irrelevant. Their deal was blown entirely out of the water.

Eric DeCosta, the general manager in Baltimore, made Joe Douglas, the general manager in New York completely irrelevant. The latter never even got the chance to make an official offer because the former had already locked down a signature.

Will the financial gamble pay off? That has yet to be determined. But if Beckham has a huge year in the AFC North, his suitors in the AFC East will look awfully silly for their unwillingness to pay up!