Odell Beckham Jr. Attends Mavs Game With Cowboys Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs; Teases Likely Team-Up

Just sign the contract already …

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wrapped up his free-agency meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday by hitting up a Mavericks game with defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

If OBJ’s interest in joining Big D wasn’t obvious, a video of him cheesily taking in the media’s attention as he made the star-studded walk inside American Airlines Center should confirm that interest.

WATCH:

Odell Beckham Jr., Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs arriving at the Mavericks game pic.twitter.com/tmvez5Euuc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr arrived at Mavs-Suns with Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/sXvFeVeWcP — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 6, 2022

The accompanying Cowboys teammates appeared just as giddy as Beckham, which might have something to do with the 54-point performance the Cowboys put up in primetime Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Is OBJ To Dallas A Done Deal?

Beckham visited the New York Giants on Thursday and met with the Buffalo Bills on Friday. With Dallas being the final stop in his free-agent itinerary, expectations shift to the 9-3 team to sign Beckham.

OBJ, who’s 10 months removed from a torn ACL injury, assured the media weeks ago that he would make his decision by the end of November, which at least affirms that he’s close to a decision now that he’s several days overdue.

ESPN’s Tim McMahon relayed that he asked Odell if he was planning on signing with the Cowboys on Monday.

“It’s a good possibility,” Odell reportedly said.

Last week, Bills defensive end Von Miller teased that the 30-year-old wideout would choose Buffalo as his next playing destination. Miller FaceTimed OBJ after his visit, and the receiver glowingly spoke on his visit with the AFC playoff contenders. The two were teammates in LA last season, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams.

“I had the wings, the lemon pepper was good,” Beckham said. “Everything was good, bro. It was a good visit.”