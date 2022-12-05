Cowboys’ 50-Burger Against Pitiful Colts Ends In A Scorigami!

A 33-point fourth-quarter performance and 54-19 win by the Dallas Cowboys proved that the NFC contenders are for real. And that the Indianapolis Colts are an identity-less mess.

Also, the game ended in a Scorigami!

For the uninitiated, Scorigami is a social media game that highlights NFL matchups that end in a unique score. Basically, a 54-19 has never been achieved in NFL history. It was the 1074th time an NFL game ended in a unique score.

IND 19 – 54 DAL

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1074th unique final score in NFL history.

The Colts and their uninspired offense had audiences fooled through three quarters, hanging on to one-digit deficits until the Cowboys defense and offense exploded in the final period.

Sunday night’s fourth-quarter explosion was the highest point total scored in the fourth in Cowboys history.

The Cowboys D did their job in forcing interceptions or fumbles while the offense made sure to capitalize with TDs.

One fumble recovery for Dallas went to the house for 38 yards as ex-Colts safety Malik Hooker scooped up the ball when Mo Allie-Cox coughed it up. Hooker achieved his revenge game against Indy, also nabbing an interception on Matt Ryan, who tossed three turnovers and had one lost fumble.

Malik Hooker having a night against his former team!



📺: #INDvsDAL on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2022

Dak Prescott started the scoring frenzy with a three-yard TD pass to Michael Gallup. The backfield did the rest of the damage as three different Cowboys runners scored a TD.

Tony Pollard scored on a 30-yard blast; Ezekiel Elliott punched it in from the 4-yard line; and undrafted rookie Malik Davis shot out of a cannon for a 23-yard score to put Dallas over the 50-point mark.

michael gallup is only 20.7% rostered in nfl fantasy leagues 👀 pic.twitter.com/T8OS2KSWGk — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 5, 2022

tony pollard has cleared 20 fantasy points in four of his last five games 😳 pic.twitter.com/8fIFa3nApD — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 5, 2022

It was a game to forget for the Colts and interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who likely lost all odds of staying on as HC next season after Indy’s disastrous end in primetime.