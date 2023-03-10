Odell Beckham Jr. Hosting Workout For NFL Teams, 13 Months After ACL Tear

Videos by OutKick

NFL teams are about to find out if Odell Beckham, Jr. still has juice as an elite NFL wide receiver.

Reported Thursday by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Beckham announced a scheduled workout for NFL teams interested in his services to attend on Friday.

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will hold a workout for NFL teams Friday in Arizona, per sources.



Beckham is now more than 13 months removed from ACL reconstruction, ready to play … and free to sign at any time. pic.twitter.com/Twp2uX0U2f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2023

If you’ve followed OBJ’s career enough, you’ll know he sees himself as a WR1 and will likely expect WR1 treatment from any NFL team interested in signing him.

But does Odell Beckham, Jr. still have a market in 2023? It’s a tough call that leans toward ‘yes.’

Playoff Teams Will Likely Resume Interest In OBJ

A team, specifically a playoff team, is sure to snag Odell off the free agency market.

In a mid-season pursuit of the 30-year-old wideout last year, teams like the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys (all playoff teams) rolled out the red carpet when OBJ came to visit in November.

Buffalo’s sources were confident he’d be a Bill; Giants fans thought a reunion with their former first-rounder was oncoming; and the Cowboys even took the free agent out to a Dallas Mavericks game during his trip, with one report at the time declaring that Beckham to Dallas was a done deal… 99.9 percent done.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are other teams that were reportedly peering at an OBJ trade last season.

Ultimately, Odell remained unsigned and teams shied away from the WR’s left knee injury from Feb. 2022 (ACL tear). At the time of his visits, Odell was still less than a year in rehab.

Now, 13 months removed from the ACL tear, Beckham’s workout is expected to flash for teams willing to give Odell another shot at NFL stardom.

While the details are still unknown as to how many teams will show up, the Giants are the first name reported to be in attendance.

Playing with the Rams and Browns his latest season (2021), Odell tallied 44 catches for 537 receiving yards and five TDs. In the Rams’ championship postseason run, OBJ added 21 receptions for 288 yards and two TDs.

Not half bad.