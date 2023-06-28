Odell Beckham Jr. Refers To Himself As A Ferrari While Explaining Why He’s Skipping Out On Ravens’ OTAs

Videos by OutKick

Odell Beckham Jr. has linked up with his Baltimore Ravens’ teammates for mandatory minicamp, but as far as OTAs, the 30-year-old doesn’t have time for that. You see, he’s a Ferrari and can only perform in pristine conditions. Those are his words, not mine.

OBJ is looking to get the ACL he tore during Super Bowl LVI back to 100% and keep it that way, which is certainly understandable, the Ravens themselves are hoping for the same thing.

In true OBJ fashion, he can’t just say that verbatim, he’s got to make a flashy analogy about himself, and this time around he decided to refer to himself as a supercar.

“I think the excitement when I signed with Baltimore, me not being there – we have to get to the place where we understand that all that stuff (OTAs) is voluntary, and each individual has their own lives and we don’t know what’s going on with the individual and their life,” Beckham Jr. said.

“I joked with my people, ‘I know the Ravens just bought a Ferrari and they want to take it out on the track, but I want to take that Ferrari out on the track when we’re out in California, it’s 82 degrees with a little breeze. Not when it’s a little rainy and you can’t push it to the limit.’”

Odell Beckham Jr. calls himself a Ferrari when explaining why he’s skipping Ravens’ OTAs. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He also went on to explain that he’s looking to peak at the right moment, which is admittedly a tough endeavor given how brutally tough and long the NFL season is.

Beckham Jr. skipping out on OTAs, at the end of the day, isn’t a big deal. He’s skipped OTAs in the past and has still managed to put together a rather solid career.

A healthy OBJ could turn out to be a lethal weapon for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but he can only do so if healthy and if all things are running smoothly inside the engine.

I apologize for that terrible analogy.