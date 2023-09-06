Oberlin Coach Says She Never Broke School Rules When Discussing Trans Athletes

Videos by OutKick

Oberlin College lacrosse coach Kim Russell says she didn’t break any of the liberal arts college’s rules when speaking out against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022.

Russell received flack from colleagues and students for voicing criticisms of biological men — like Thomas — competing in women’s sports. It started in 2022 after she shared an Instagram post that congratulated ex-Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant who came in second behind Thomas.

“What do you believe? I can’t be quiet on this…,” Russell wrote. “I’ve spent my life playing sports, starting & coaching sports programs for girls & women…”

This drew the ire of some of the school’s administrators after one of her players reported the post.

Russell played recordings of conversations she had with them during an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

“Unfortunately, you fall into the category of people that are kind of filled with hate in the world,” associate vice president for athletics Natalie Winkelfoos, said in the recording.

Not sure where the “hate” is, but maybe another administrator had a more measured take on the situation.

“It’s acceptable to have your own opinions, but when they go against Oberlin College’s beliefs, it’s a problem,” senior associate director of athletics Creg Jantz said.

Well… that doesn’t exactly make it acceptable then does it, Creg?

Russell Asked Which Rules She Had Broken, Oberlin Didn’t Have An Answer

Despite those “well-reasoned” responses from administrators, Russell says she didn’t break any rules,

“None,” Russell said when asked if she had run afoul of any school rules. “There were no rules that I was breaking. I was speaking my belief, my opinion. When I took that to the college with a letter from my attorney, I said, ‘If I am breaking university policy, please tell me what that policy is. Please do so in writing. And if you’re going to fire me for breaking that policy, please do it now.’”

Russell is still the head coach of the school’s women’s lacrosse team.

May Mailman, senior legal fellow for the Independent Women’s Law Center, which produced a short documentary about Russell and her story, was also on the show. She pointed out the irony of Oberlin hounding an employee who doesn’t share the institution’s point of view.

“Funny enough, Oberlin College’s missions and values, which is on their website, says that they foster an environment that is respectful of divergent viewpoints. That’s the type of students they want to recruit.”

Oberlin College provided a statement to The Ingraham Angle. In it, the school said, “Freedom to express one’s views is a cornerstone of our democracy and is certainly important to our Oberlin College community.”

They also said that employees should, “reflect upon any potentially negative posts and the impact they could have upon your ability to effectively perform the roles and responsibilities of your job.,” when posting on social media.

That’s odd. Isn’t sticking up for women’s athletics part of the roles and responsibilities of a coach working in women’s athletics?

Fortunately, there are people like Russell who still realize that it is.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle