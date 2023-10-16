O.J. Simpson Has One Major Concern About USC After Blowout Loss To Notre Dame

Videos by OutKick

O.J. Simpson doesn’t sound too high on the USC Trojans following the program’s loss to Notre Dame.

The Trojans were run off the field 48-20 by the Fighting Irish in South Bend and left the stadium with the team’s first loss of the season.

Caleb Williams threw three interceptions and for only 199 yards. It was about as ugly as it could get for USC and fans of the team.

Notre Dame blew out USC. O.J. Simpson reacted by saying he’s worried about the team’s defense moving forward. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, O.J. Simpson – a legendary USC running back – is very concerned about the Trojans the rest of the way.

“I didn’t think SC could go undefeated this year because of their defense. I’m just worried about the teams they got to play in the future because of that defense,” Simpson said in an X video tweeted Sunday.

O.J. Simpson thinks USC’s defense is a problem.

You know we’re living in a wild world when O.J. Simpson has some of the most rational takes on the internet.

The man was acquitted in arguably the most famous murder trial of the past 50 years after he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Now, he’s a popular X commentator who weighs in on everything from politics to sports, and shockingly, has some interesting takes.

O.J. Simpson has turned into a popular X commentator. He posted a video about being worried about USC moving forward because of the team’s defense. (Photo credit should read POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He’s also not wrong with his assessment of USC moving forward. The team’s defense has been a major issue all season long. Lincoln Riley’s defense is awful.

The Trojans have games remaining against Utah, California, Washington, Oregon and UCLA. Other than Cal, every team left on the schedule is very competitive and solid. Oregon and Washington are two of the best programs in America.

Notre Dame lit up USC. What might the Ducks and Huskies do? It could get really ugly. Simpson and other USC fans should be worried.

Notre Dame dominated USC 48-20. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley better get it figured out sooner than later. If not, there are more losses on the way.