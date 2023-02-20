Canadian National Anthem Singer References Indigenous Land With Controversial Change To Lyrics At NBA All-Star Game

Videos by OutKick

The NBA All-Star Game has long served as an opportunity for musical artists to experiment with the national anthem, whether right or wrong, and Sunday was no different. Canadian R&B icon Jully Black made a small, controversial change to the lyrics of ‘O Canada’ that has sparked a lot of debate.

There have been quite a few instances throughout the years where the national anthem singer at the NBA All-Star Game took creative liberties with the arrangement. Where some people believe that the anthem should be sung as written, others appreciate the musicality.

Marvin Gay’s rendition in 1983 stands out as one of the most famous.

Fergie’s, though, is perhaps the most famous for all of the wrong reasons.

Jewel sang the Star Spangled Banner on Sunday night and did not stray too far from the original arrangement.

Black, who sang the Canadian anthem, did not mess too much with the notes themselves. She chose to make her change not in the music, but in the lyric.

The rewrite to ‘O Canada!’ was subtle, but bold.

Canadian anthem lyrics open: “O Canada! Our home and native land!”

Black changed the lyrics to begin “O Canada! Our home on native land!”

Most Americans who do not know the lyrics to ‘O Canada’ likely didn’t notice. Here is her performance:

Black’s decision to change “and” to “on” was deliberate. She spoke with TSN after her performance and explained why she made the switch.

“I really dissected the lyrics, to really sing it with intention.”@JullyBlack did her research, reaching out to Indigenous community members, before performing the Canadian anthem. pic.twitter.com/qJezyvdTbG — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) February 20, 2023

The change, while small and fairly insignificant, carried a lot of weight and made an intentional statement. It’s also worth noting that Canada changed its anthem to include gender-neutral language in 2018.

Black’s decision received praise from some, but saw pushback from others.

Its "O Canada, our home ON native land" from now.



Let's make that change official! — home ON native land 🍁 (@slanksterG) February 20, 2023

What a bold statement made by Jully Black during NBA All-Star Canadian anthem…

sang “Our home ON native land”. (No reaction by crowd so I don’t think any Americans noticed.) Is she the first to do this? I’ve never heard it before. — Sherri Warner (@SherSherWarner) February 20, 2023

1. I was born here. I didn't steal anything.

2. This land was fought over and has changed hands since the day humans first set foot on it.

3. Stop screwing with the National Anthem. — UsurperSmurf123 (@RDanaReid1) February 20, 2023

Fully support @JullyBlack rewriting our national anthem to "Our home ON Native land" to recognize the theft of Indigenous land by colonial settlers. https://t.co/nTqUEUZXGC — Douglas Rasmussen (@grumpybookgeek) February 20, 2023

The fact she said “on native land” only substantiates the fact that the land is that which is home to its natives. Which is to say anyone born of that land.



Being such BY BIRTH OR ORIGIN.



I doubt she realizes what she actually did. — Oceanic Prole (@C_Midd77) February 20, 2023

Canada's owe Julie Black…"Our home ON Native Land!" Change it permanently!👏🏿👏🏿 If it's the truth it should resonate with some and it should prick some. But it doesn't stop it from being the truth! — Yardie Bear 🇯🇲 (@wnrinme) February 20, 2023

Thanks for singing the truth in Salt Lake @JullyBlack

'Our home on Native land.'#Solidarity — Jerome (@GitxsanJt) February 20, 2023

My family came here from Ireland almost 200 years ago. Canada is my home AND native land, not my home ON native land. — Tweeter Maven (@tweetermaven) February 20, 2023

Disgraceful, no need to do that to the anthem. If you think your so clever – try referring to the people I believe you mean are Indigenous, not “native” Original verse wasn’t referring to indigenous people. — David J.N. Wilson (@DavidJNWilson1) February 20, 2023

While I like it, it’s not up to her to make that change while representing our country. It was disrespectful. — BM (@BrentM246) February 20, 2023

What do you think of Black’s decision?