NYT Reporter Served By Novak Djokovic’s Wife After Calling Wimbledon Champ ‘Anti-Vax Posterboy’

Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic is taking on real consequences for choosing to remain unvaxxed; meanwhile, the sports media continues to whine over how much Djokovic’s decision negatively impacts their narratives.

On Sunday, New York Times reporter Ben Rothenberg mocked Djokovic after the Serbian announced his decision to remain unvaccinated and miss the upcoming U.S. Open.

Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, caught the Twitter shade from Rothenberg. In his tweet, the journalist dubbed Djokovic an “anti-vax posterboy” — Jelena served the attitude right back.

Rothenberg first tweeted, “Unless there is a swift change in U.S. immigration law, #Wimbledon will be Djokovic’s last Grand Slam event of the year. The U.S. requires vaccination for foreigners to enter, and Djokovic has firmly said he has ruled out getting vaccinated, entrenching himself as an anti-vax posterboy.”

Excuse me. Just making sure that it is noted that YOU tagged him as antivax poster boy for whatever reason you have. He simply responded what HIS body choice is. — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) July 10, 2022

The two added to their Twitter thread as Jelena backed her husband’s decision to remain unvaxxed, violating the United States’ current COVID travel policy for international visitors. At the same time, Rothenberg argued that making certain public health decisions remains a responsibility expected of public figures.

Jelena responded, “Excuse me. Just making sure that it is noted that YOU tagged him as antivax poster boy for whatever reason you have. He simply responded [to] what HIS body choice is.”

“I understand that it’s his choice,” Rothenberg tweeted back, “but I also am saying that his decision to be so firmly against the vaccines that it limits his ability to play tournaments has made him unwittingly or not, into a huge icon of the anti-vax movement. I saw this very clearly during Australia.”

Jelena answered that Rothenberg carried a “judgmental narrative” and “agenda” while reiterating that Djokovic is foregoing vaccination for personal reasons.

“I can accept judgmental,” Rothenberg said. “I believe every citizen, especially public figures, had a duty to act responsibly with public health actions and messaging during the pandemic, and as someone who has covered Novak as the influential champion he is, he repeatedly disappointed me deeply.”

On Sunday, Djokovic defeated 27-year-old Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios in a four-set Wimbledon final.

All eyes are now on the U.S. Open, which could give Joker his 22nd Grand Slam title and match the all-time mark set by Rafael Nadal.

With no actual shot of playing at the U.S. Open, tennis history remains out of reach for Djokovic; still a strong contender for the title of GOAT.

Djokovic was forced to miss the 2022 Australian Open due to being unvaccinated.

“I’m not vaccinated, and I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption,” Djokovic said in post-match interviews on Sunday.

“I don’t think exemption is realistically possible,” Djokovic added, “I think it’s just whether or not they remove this in time for me to get to the USA.”

Knowing there were celebrations to tend to for the 35-year-old Wimbledon champ, Jelena logged off after a departing sleight for Rothenberg.

“Thank you for sharing your beliefs,” Mrs. Djokovic tweeted. “I hope you don’t get judged for them. Or become a poster boy for hatred and bullying. You never know. You are also influential figure, please don’t continuously disappoint. Unless that’s your role.”

“Is that judgmental? Perhaps. But this stuff is important,” Rothenberg concluded.

Unless there is a swift change in US immigration law, #Wimbledon will be Djokovic’s last Grand Slam event of the year.



US requires vaccination for foreigners to enter, and Djokovic has firmly said he has ruled out getting vaccinated, entrenching himself as an anti-vax posterboy. https://t.co/STCVNUI3oL — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 10, 2022

After Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title, Rothenberg posted his congratulations for the Serbian.

Twitter was quick to pester Rothenberg after having to watch his quasi-nemesis win SW19.

