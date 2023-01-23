6-Foot-5, 235-Pound, Five-Star Football Recruit Torches Everybody With U.S.-Leading 60-Meter Dash

Nyckoles Harbor is not the top-ranked college football recruit in the Class of 2023, but he is by far the freakiest. The senior in high school is absolutely massive and has speed that even most position players can only dream about.

While there is never a “sure thing” in recruiting, Harbor is as close as it gets.

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he will finish up his senior season at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C. this spring before enrolling at his future program over the summer. Although Harbour is slated to play defensive end because of his size, he could just as easily line up at almost every other position on the field and be just fine.

The nation’s No. 13 overall recruit is also a two-sport athlete.

When Harbor isn’t eating opposing ball-carriers for breakfast, he is a world-class sprinter. He runs the 100-meter and 200-meter events year-round, and the 60-meter during indoor.

Over the weekend in Lubbock, Texas, Nyckoles Harbor put the nation on notice.

Harbor absolutely torched his competition with a 6.66-second time in the the 60-meter dash during the preliminary round. It was good for the fastest time in the United States.

One day later, in the final, Harbor beat his own time with a new personal best and U.S. No. 1!

Remember, Harbor is a senior in high school and currently leads the entire country — at any age or gender — in the 60-meter. Oh, and he is 6-foot-5, 235 pounds!!!! Absolutely insane.

If that wasn’t wild enough, Harbor ran the 200-meter sprint in 20.76 seconds. It was the third-fastest time by a high schooler in history.

Only two high schoolers have ever run a faster 200, and it’s not even Harbor’s primary sport.

While the outdoor season is still a couple of months away, Harbor is trending faster than he was a year ago. Last April, he ran a 10.32-second 100-meter, which was just .25 seconds off the Olympic qualifying standard and less than a second off the world record…

… as a junior in high school. Just a few weeks later, Harbor smashed his own time.

Needless to say, Harbor is one of the fastest high schoolers in the country. And when you put that speed on the edge, any school will be very lucky to have him next season and beyond.

Although there are still a few weeks for things to change, Harbor is deciding between Maryland, Oregon, Michigan and South Carolina. He is trending toward the Gamecocks, but Colorado is also reportedly making a late push.

Wherever Harbor ends up, he is going to be a problem for opposing tackles!