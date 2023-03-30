NYC Woke Politician Wants Mets To End Stadium Deal With Citi Because Of Climate Change

Videos by OutKick

A New York City Democrat Public Advocate wants the New York Mets to change the name of Citi Field because of climate change. You can’t make it up.

What’s the word after ridiculous? Because that’s where we are these days.

Citi doesn’t represent the values of Mets fans or NYC. If they refuse to end their toxic relationship with fossil fuels, the Mets should end their partnership with Citi.



We can aim to both win the World Series and protect the world's climate at the same time. #LGM #MetsDropCiti pic.twitter.com/QvPr4XuGyw — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) March 28, 2023

THE METS AND CITIGROUP PARTNERED IN 2006

Earlier this week, City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams released a statement demanding that the Mets drop Citi from their home field name. Williams believes this because of the CitiGroup’s support of fossil fuels and the gas, oil and coal industries.

“New Yorkers know I’m bleeding blue and orange. The Mets represent an incredible spirit, history and institution and are of tremendous value to New Yorkers,” Williams began.

You just know where this is heading. Wait for it, wait for it…

“HOWEVER, Citibank’s practices do not represent the values of the Mets or our city, and we must make better demands. If Citi refuses to end their toxic relationship with the fossil fuel industry, the Mets should end their partnership with Citi.”

It’s always something.

Good to know Williams, who has racked up 28 speeding tickets since 2013, thinks that he speaks for all New Yorkers, as well as Mets fans.

He staged a ‘rally’ outside Citi Field where there were more reporters than the concerned New Yorkers that Williams lied about representing.

Fossil fuel financing banks like @Citibank should not have stadiums named after them. Today @Mets fans, including @JumaaneWilliams, gathered at City Hall to demand the Mets stand up for our city and our climate ask that #CitiDropFossilFuels. #MetsDropCiti pic.twitter.com/YAraB5bGuC — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) March 28, 2023

CITIGROUP ALSO EMPLOYS THOUSANDS OF NEW YORKERS

Wearing a “Mets Drop Citi” personalized No. 23 jersey, Williams called out billionaire owner Steve Cohen to end his partnership with CitiGroup. In 2006, the two parties launched a 20-year naming rights agreement worth an approximate $400 million.

Maybe Williams wants the Mets to go the way of Seattle’s NHL hockey team the Seattle Kraken. They play in Climate Pledge Arena. Rolls off the tip of your tongue, doesn’t it?

As with many politician’s arguments these days however, Williams public posturing is just that.

It’d be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

The grandstanding we see from politicians time and time again has real consequences. By playing to a particular group of people, Williams is putting the rest of New Yorkers at risk, at least financially.

New York City Democrat Jumaane Williams wants the New York Mets to change Citi Field’s name over climate change concerns. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEW press)

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR, JUMAANE

CitiGroup is headquartered in New York City and employs 23,000 New Yorkers. They also spend a TON of money on taxes.

I would counterargue and ask Mr. Williams if the Mets can’t have Citi Field, then why should New York be able to house CitiGroup? I’m sure the climate lovers would have no problem paying higher taxes to make up for the billions of dollars in taxes that Citi would no longer pay.

Somebody might also want to inform Mr. Williams that CitiGroup is also part of New York’s “CitiBikes,” along with Lyft. Those are the electronic bicycles that routinely cause crashes because tourists don’t know how to ride them in NYC.

CitiBikes have taken over New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Is Jumaane willing to take the blame if CitiGroup pulls out of CitiBikes?

It would be hilarious if CitiGroup called Jumaane’s bluff and actually pulled out. It’d be like Ron Burgundy in Anchorman, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

GRANDSTANDING AND POSTURING

I guarantee that NOBODY who goes to a Mets game thinks for half a second that they shouldn’t go “because CitiGroup contributes to climate change.” Of all the things New Yorkers have to worry about, THIS is what Williams wants to claim outrage about?

The Mets have a multi-million-dollar deal with CitiGroup for Citi Field’s naming rights. Williams wants them to change it. When Cohen and the Mets obviously say no, Williams will then claim that they don’t care about the environment, that the Mets somehow don’t care about lower-income families, clean air, etc.

As the old saying goes, “Having good intentions, paved the way to hell.”

But where do insidious intentions get you?

A job as a politician.