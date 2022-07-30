NWSL Player Benched For Refusing To Wear “Pride” Jersey

Jaelene Daniels, a defender for the NC Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), was not on the field Friday night as the team celebrated “Pride Night.”

Daniels is a devout Christian whose Twitter bio reads, “Defender for the North Carolina Courage • If you live for people’s acceptance, you’ll die from their rejection. • Colossians 3:23”

Because of her beliefs, she refused to wear a “Pride” jersey that included a rainbow number on the backs of the players’ uniforms.

The Pride Auction is open! Check out signed Pride Night jerseys, prematch tops, Abby Erceg's rainbow captain's armband AND MORE!



Proceeds go to the @LGBTCenterRal 🏳️‍🌈💙



🔗 https://t.co/hxW0UO4mcw pic.twitter.com/GzVucRX6aM — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) July 30, 2022

It’s not the first time Daniels has refused to play for a team trying to force LGBTQ ideals on her. Back in 2018, Daniels (then Jaelene Hinkle) refused a call-up to the US Women’s National Team because she would have to wear a “Pride” jersey.

Predictably, Daniels is getting dragged on social media for standing up for her beliefs. What she’s doing requires real courage, like her team’s name suggests she should.

But let’s check in on the very tolerant left to see how they’re handling someone who has beliefs that differ from theirs. Please be warned, there is obscene language coming from the mostly peaceful liberals in the following tweets:

Performative bullshit. If you actually support pride and all who it represents, you will kick @jaelenedaniels homophobic ass off your team https://t.co/BiTO9Y09g6 — Taelor Jae 🏀🤙🏽💃🏽 (@taelorrrjae) July 29, 2022

Here's a big fuck you to the head coach, front office, and @jaelenedaniels. "Love thy neighbor" bullshit. I guess she doesn't have the courage to wear a bunch of different colors on a jersey. what a weirdo. https://t.co/fgMrVuTAkV — Gianna Belcastro (@GiannaBelcastro) July 29, 2022

quite frankly @jaelenedaniels & @TheNCCourage can go fuck themselves. NCC needs to get rid of that rainbow logo while they're allowing this shit. just sell the club, no one supports NCC anyway. there's zero room for homophobia in the @NWSL https://t.co/9iCokwp9Po — Nat, JD, MA 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@slootthereitis) July 29, 2022

Ah yes, everyone is free to be who they want to be. Unless, of course, who you want to be is not who they want you to be.