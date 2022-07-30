NWSL Player Benched For Refusing To Wear “Pride” Jersey

Jaelene Daniels, a defender for the NC Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), was not on the field Friday night as the team celebrated “Pride Night.”
Daniels is a devout Christian whose Twitter bio reads, “Defender for the North Carolina Courage • If you live for people’s acceptance, you’ll die from their rejection. • Colossians 3:23”
Because of her beliefs, she refused to wear a “Pride” jersey that included a rainbow number on the backs of the players’ uniforms.
It’s not the first time Daniels has refused to play for a team trying to force LGBTQ ideals on her. Back in 2018, Daniels (then Jaelene Hinkle) refused a call-up to the US Women’s National Team because she would have to wear a “Pride” jersey.
Predictably, Daniels is getting dragged on social media for standing up for her beliefs. What she’s doing requires real courage, like her team’s name suggests she should.
But let’s check in on the very tolerant left to see how they’re handling someone who has beliefs that differ from theirs. Please be warned, there is obscene language coming from the mostly peaceful liberals in the following tweets:
Ah yes, everyone is free to be who they want to be. Unless, of course, who you want to be is not who they want you to be.
Good for her. If more people would stand up they wouldn’t get away with this horseshit. But you need numbers.
Good for her. God has this. He`ll take care of her.
I live 5 miles from where this NWSL team plays … and have never considered attending a game … nor intend to in the future. That said …
Gotta wonder if there are enough angry “alphabet people” in this market to fill their small stadium. If so why DON’T THEY fill their small stadium ????
The tolerant left or its my way or the Highway they just won’t leave people alone not everyone has to agree to a certain lifestyle that should be okay but noooo not in todays world but good for her she has rights too