NV Dems To Fine Schools $5k Per Day For Not Allowing Biological Males In Girls Sports

Democrats in Nevada passed legislation to penalize school boards that prevent males who call themselves females from using women’s locker rooms and competing on girls’ sports teams.

The state will fine schools $5,000 per day should they prohibit students from participating in “school activities” based on their “gender identity or expression.”

Meaning, that schools must allow students with male genitalia to shower with girls if the former want to.

State Democrats added the amendment after the first draft of Assembly Bill No. 423 received unanimous, bipartisan support. The amendment passed Friday without a hearing and received zero GOP votes.

“To drop this as a floor amendment without any hearings on what could arguably be one of the most controversial discussions across the nation at the moment is a big mistake,” State Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Nev., said.

Hansen then referred to the bill changes as “the Bud Light Amendment.”

The amendment reads as follows:

“A board of trustees shall not adopt a policy that limits the access of a pupil because of race, religious creed, color, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry, familial status or sex, to school facilities or activities.”

Likewise, not a single Democrat voted to ban biological men from joining women’s sports during a hearing in April.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration plans to release updated Title IX rules that would bar states from banning trans students from competing against the gender they identify as.

Democrats, on the state and federal levels, are governing to protect not females but “females.”

In fact, they are siding with “females” at the expense of females, who now must compete with figures who possess innate biological advantages.

And shall you speak out against this development — the greatest threat to female sports since their inception — the corporate press will label you a “bigot.”

Ask ESPN host Sam Ponder whose character USA Today tried to assassinate over the weekend for “demanding fairness in sports for girls.”

As we explained in a recent column, politics is downstream from culture. Womanface originated across American culture. It’s now become legislation.

There was a reason sports forever separated males and females. At any other time in history, doing so would have been deemed common sense. Yet today, in this fractured society, it’s a lead political chasm.