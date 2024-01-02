Nuggets Player Aaron Gordon Defends Pet Dog After 21-Stitch Mauling: ‘I Had Too Much Eggnog’

Videos by OutKick

Denver Nuggets big man Aaron Gordon has a confession to make after his dog mauled him, requiring 21 stitches. Gordon returned for his first game Monday in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Nuggets teammates welcomed Gordon back by barking at Nuggets practice, announcing that their dawg was back. And certainly calling back to what was likely a traumatic event for Gordon.

Pumped to see Aaron Gordon back at Nuggets practice. His teammates have always barked for his success – they did it to welcome him back today and DeAndre Jordan goes “we can still do that right??” pic.twitter.com/jenqRmISSW — Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 31, 2023

Before returning, Gordon suggested he deserved a big cut of the blame for the attack. Gordon’s 4-year-old Rottweiler bit him on his face and right, shooting hand.

The 28-year-old said he was guilty of drinking “too much eggnog.” After teasing his Rottweiler, the dog pounced on him.

Gordon hoped to absolve some blame from his pet dog.

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 1: Aaron Gordon (50) of the Denver Nuggets returns to the bench during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, January 1, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

“I don’t drink a lot during the season — I probably had a little bit too much eggnog,” Gordon said, speaking with The Denver Post . “I was kind of roughhousing with my dog, and I think my dog got a little excited and just basically chomped down. Gave me a bite. And I was basically wrestling him off of me, and then he bit my hand.”

Gordon played 25 minutes in his return Monday, logging 10 points and two rebounds. A slow start by Gordon’s standards but welcomed by the fans.

When healthy, Aaron Gordon contributes to Denver’s size advantage over most NBA teams. The former fourth-overall-draft pick (2014) was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Nuggets in 2021.

Gordon last played on Christmas Day, the same day of the incident. He contributed to Denver’s 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors, adding 16 points and 10 rebounds.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 22: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nuggets won 122-117. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)