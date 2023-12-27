Nuggets Star Out After Being Mauled By Dog On Christmas

Videos by OutKick

Arizona Wildcats star and recent NBA champion Aaron Gordon will be away from the Denver Nuggets after getting mauled by a dog. The incident occurred on Christmas Day. Gordon suffered lacerations as a result of severe dog bites to the arms and right hand, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The 28-year-old power forward received 21 stitches.

Denver Loses Aaron Gordon Following Dog Attack

Thankfully, none of the injuries suffered in the dog attack were life-threatening. Still, the Nuggets expect Gordon to sit out for the foreseeable future, not naming a return timeline in their announcement on Wednesday.

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 25: Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets is announced before taking on the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on December 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Gordon played on Christmas Day, contributing to Denver’s 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors. He added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 22: Aaron Gordon #50 reacts with Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Surely the Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone will keep an eye on Gordon’s return. Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds this season.

Denver released a statement on Gordon’s injury.

“Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th,” the team posted on Wednesday. “Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers. Additional updates will be provided as necessary.”

Gordon played a valuable role in Denver’s five-game NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat. He played a complementary role on the wing or in the paint to Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter, Jr. Denver’s collective size, including Gordon, overwhelmed the competition along their 16-4 tear through the 2023 postseason.

The Nuggets stand second in the Western Conference standings at 22-10.