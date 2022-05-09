Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Nabs NBA MVP For Second Straight Year

For the second straight season, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named NBA MVP, per reports.

Jokic is the second straight back-to-back winner, following Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 and ’20).

Can confirm Nikola Jokic as NBA MVP

Details in 15 minutes @Outkick “Don’t @ Me” — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) May 9, 2022

There was some talk that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid would be the favorite for this year’s league MVP, and Embiid did have a fantastic season. But it is hard to go wrong with Jokic, one of the top two or three most well-rounded players offensively, a center who can run the team like a point guard.

Jokic, 27, is 6-foot-11 and averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists, a league-high among centers.

Along the way, he became the first player in NBA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

Jokic and the Nuggets finished fifth in the Western Conference despite missing starting guard Jamal Murray (knee) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (back). They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs in five games.

