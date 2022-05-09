in NBA

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Nabs NBA MVP For Second Straight Year

updated

For the second straight season, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named NBA MVP, per reports.

Jokic is the second straight back-to-back winner, following Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 and ’20).

There was some talk that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid would be the favorite for this year’s league MVP, and Embiid did have a fantastic season. But it is hard to go wrong with Jokic, one of the top two or three most well-rounded players offensively, a center who can run the team like a point guard.

Jokic, 27, is 6-foot-11 and averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists, a league-high among centers.

Along the way, he became the first player in NBA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

Jokic and the Nuggets finished fifth in the Western Conference despite missing starting guard Jamal Murray (knee) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (back). They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs in five games.

Follow Sam Amico’s NBA coverage @WireHoops

Feature post

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here