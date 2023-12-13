Nuggets Fans Can’t Believe Nikola Jokic’s Jaw-Dropping Ejection On Serbian Heritage Night

Videos by OutKick
Officiating ruined the buzz around a Tuesday night matchup between the Bulls and Nuggets at United Center.
On Serbian Heritage Night in Chicago, an NBA ref booted Nuggets star Nikola Jokic after getting his feelings hurt by the big man’s scathing words when Jokic thought he got fouled.
Jokic jawed at neighboring official Mousa Dagher. Moments later, after the play stopped on a foul call, Dagher pointed to Jokic and ejected him from the game. People around the scene relayed that Jokic’s harsh language likely set off Dagher.
Jokic left with four points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Boos rained down from the United Center fans as Serbian fans watched Jokic leave the court before the end of the second quarter. If you’re thinking it was a soft call by the official, you’re in good company. Even the Bulls announcers couldn’t believe that the burst of frustration by Jokic called for more than a technical foul.
Nuggets fans called for the ref’s head, demanding he fall under investigation for his shady work. No one was happy with the call.
Denver managed to win without their prized player, defeating the Bulls, 114-106.
Nikola Jokic commented on the incident after the game. Jokic wisely remained mum on further criticizing the official. He said that he prefers to keep his money out of the league’s pockets and that he “crossed the line” with his language toward the official. Jokic is the game’s most cerebral player in many ways.
Nuggets fans are still out for blood.
