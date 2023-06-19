NPR Celebrates Father’s Day With Story Of Pregnant Dad Who’s Actually A Biological Female

Videos by OutKick

Dude, are you pregnant or just loaded up on keg beer?

It wouldn’t be Father’s Day weekend without the NPR wokes going out and finding a biological female who now looks like a dude and has two daughters.

“Navigating pregnancy as a dad,” NPR teases its segment on Kayden Coleman, 37, who was “surprised to learn he was pregnant.”

OK, I’ll play along, let’s hear how this trans dude got pregnant without a vagina. Just imagine the wokes north of San Francisco driving their Subaru wagons to Whole Foods and nodding along as this story plays out on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

The story, according to NPR wokes, goes something like this: Coleman stopped taking hormones to have “top surgery” and doctors told the biological female there was no way a pregnancy was in the cards when something crazy happened — Coleman was preggers.

That’s right, the biological female was taken to pound town and would you look at that — a draft beer belly that was actually a pregnancy. OMFG…how did that happen!?!

“Kayden Coleman, 37, was surprised to learn he was pregnant.” – NPR https://t.co/hzNB0wvsET pic.twitter.com/TFlCV5t2BS — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) June 19, 2023

Fast-forward to 2023 and the NPR wokes are celebrating Coleman for Father’s Day and “his experiences with fatherhood and pregnancy as a transmasculine person.”

OK, you want to be a dad…tell us biological male dads all about being a dad.

“I’m just here to provide a safe space for my kids to grow and flourish into amazing adults who know what healthy, genuine love feels like, so that they know to be able to project that out into the world and hopefully be some sort of shining light to others. I feel like as a dad, my job is to be an example of that for them,” Coleman tells NPR.

What?

What about teaching the kids how to BBQ? What about teaching the kids how to throw a baseball or how to perfectly execute a long drawn-out fart first thing in the morning while looking out the window?

Hey Kayden, real fathers don’t celebrate Father’s Day with some quote created by Hallmark.

We celebrate Father’s Day by doing guy stuff like giving the kids rakes, shovels, and wheelbarrows and telling them “time’s a-wastin'” and “we’re running out of daylight.”

And while we’re at it, Kayden would like for white people to pay up to black people on Juneteenth as payback for slavery.

Why do I have a feeling this won’t be the last time NPR uses Kayden as a source for a story? Kayden is the perfect creation straight out of the laboratory to be used by the woke media outlets who thrive on this nonsense.

Keep doing you, boo.