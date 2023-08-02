Now, The UK Has A Human-Looking Bear That Waves

Videos by OutKick

Earlier this week, internet users debated the merit of a claim from a Chinese zoo that the following sun bear is real and not a human in a costume:

China insists this is a real bear — a sun bear — and not a man in a consume. pic.twitter.com/8lCXybPInW — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 31, 2023

Users argued the back of the bear resembles wrinkles from a costume, and questioned how an animal could stand upright and wave to crowds for as long as the video shows.

The debate carried over to the OutKick Slack channel, with three writers voting real, one voting fake, and one undecided.

But on Wednesday, a zoo in the United Kingdom lent credence to China. Managers of Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, England released a statement saying the bear is real, explaining that sun bears often display human-like mannerisms.

“Sun bears might look human when they stand, but they actually have the natural behavior of standing on their hind feet,” said Paradise Wildlife Park.

In fact, the UK zoo says it houses one itself.

Meet Kyria:

“We can confirm that Kyra is a sun bear,” adds that park.

Another zoo in England, the Edinburgh Zoo, followed up the post by introducing viewers to Rotana, another sun bear who stands on her hind legs like a human.

Meet Rotana:

It’s not only zookeepers trying to convince skeptics the creatures are real. Ashleigh Marshall is an expert from Chester Zoo. She examined the Chinese figure in question, telling the BBC the animal “is definitely a real bear.”

Still, we can’t rule out that zoos in China and UK conspired to dupe the globe with advanced AI technology.

After all, China has already painted donkeys to look like zebras and created a virus inside a lab that resulted in mass murder.

And the gleeful old lady below just doesn’t look real:

Hangzhou Zoo, via New York Post.

