Novak Djokovic Draws Huge Crowd For Practice On U.S. Soil

Fans packed the stands in Cincinnati on Saturday to watch the world’s No. 2 tennis player, Novak Djokovic, take the court.

But The Joker wasn’t playing in a major, a small tournament or even just a friendly match. No — in the immortal words of Allen Iverson — we’re talking about practice.

“It was amazing, to be honest,” Djokovic said in an ATP Tour interview. “I made a joke with my coach, and I asked him whether we are [at] the right court because we thought it [was] a match.”

Legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic has just entered the US since 2021 after Joe Biden prohibited players like him from playing on US soil for refusing an experimental vaccine.



This was the scene as he walked onto the court today— FOR PRACTICE.



Not an empty seat. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aRDp7Qswr2 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) August 14, 2023

But the 36-year-old was, indeed, on the right court. Fans were just eager to get a glimpse of the 23-time Grand Slam Champion — on U.S. soil for the first time since 2021.

“I’m very grateful of the presence of so many people for a practice session, which is amazing,” Djokovic said. “I did experience some tournament throughout the world in terms of great attendance on the practice courts, but I guess, for a while, nothing of this intensity in terms of the participation of the crowd.”

Back on US soil to a great welcome 👏



Let’s not forget how he should never have been banned in the first place.



Let’s go @DjokerNole ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IW99E2PjTn — Tennis Puneet 🎾 📚 (@TennisPuneet) August 13, 2023

After his training session, Djokovic took the time to snap photos and sign autographs for the fans at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“People were really into it. Lots of young fans, which is something I always wish to see,” he said. “That gives me more inspiration to play my best tennis in return.”

Novak Djokovic Finally Allowed To Play In United States

Because of his decision not to get the COVID vaccine, Djokovic was barred from entering the United States for two years.

But Joe Biden’s wasn’t the only administration to give him grief. In fact, Djokovic encountered bans from multiple tennis tournaments worldwide over his refusal to get the jab — even getting booted out of the Australian Open in 2021.

“Throughout my life, I’ve really developed this kind of mindset that I don’t look back with regret on things,” Djokovic said. “Things happening on the outside, the reason I was not here for two years, I have zero regret. I’m glad to be back. I’ve had plenty of success on American soil.”

Now that the vaccine mandates are gone, The Joker is eager to resume his tennis dominance — both in the U.S. and abroad.

“There’s still a fire going,” Djokovic said. “There’s still that drive to come to the biggest tournaments in the sport and try to win titles. I really wanted to be here in Cincinnati.”

Djokovic earned a first-round bye in this week’s Cincinnati Open. He’ll face either Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday.