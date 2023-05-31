Novak Djokovic Accused of Stoking Political Fires At French Open

Videos by OutKick

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is catching heat for making a political stance at the first round of the French Open on Monday.

After defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic, the Djoker wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” on a broadcast camera lens, drawing attention to the ongoing conflicts in Kosovo where ethnic Serbians are being punished over a political uprise.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 29: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory during the Men’s Singles First Round Match against Aleksandar Kovacevic of United States during Day 2 of the Roland Garros on May 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

In response to the backlash over his comment, Djokovic emphasized that he is against conflict but is willing to take a stand for Serbians under oppression in Kosovo, which is also where his father, Srdjan Djokovic, was born.

“As a son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to our people and to entire Serbia,” Djokovic said. “My stance is clear: I am against wars, violence and any kind of conflict, as I’ve always stated publicly. I empathize with all people, but the situation with Kosovo is a precedent in international law.”

Djokovic Is No Stranger to Backlash

Kosovo’s tennis federation took offense to Djokovic’s statement. Federation president Jeton Hadergjonaj issued a statement, faulting Djokovic for stoking political division with his message.

“The comments made by Novak Djokovic at the end of his Roland Garros match against Aleksandar Kovacevic, his statements at the post-match press conference and his Instagram post are regrettable,” President Hadergjonaj said, as relayed by Fox News Digital.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 29: Novak Djokovic of Serbia shakes hands with Aleksandar Kovacevic of United States after winning the Men’s Singles First Round Match during Day 2 of the Roland Garros on May 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Hadergjonaj added, “Novak Djokovic was already the author of similar actions in the past. Despite a general message against violence, the statement ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia’ and further statements after the match, made by such a public figure, on the occasion of a worldwide event like the French Open, directly result in raising the level of tension between the two states, Serbia and Kosovo.”

Djokovic is no stranger to standing his ground.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner and third-ranked overall tennis player adamantly stayed unvaccinated (protecting his beliefs for personal choice) amid vaccine mandates and travel bans. He stood his ground and despite several absences, was able to get back to playing tennis.