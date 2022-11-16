Notre Dame Mandating New Boosters, Committed To Ignoring Science

Notre Dame has confirmed its anti-science credentials by announcing they will be mandating students be “up to date” on boosters.

There are several concerning aspects of this decision, not the least of which is the scope of the mandate.

Notre Dame is requiring boosters of all enrolled students, even those who are attending classes virtually.

Notre Dame informs all students that there is a vaccine booster mandate (courtesy: Notre Dame)

That’s correct: even remote students will be required to get the new bivalent booster.

Welcome to The Science™.

The rule comes despite new evidence showing the updated boosters don’t actually work as well as previously claimed.

READ: NEW COVID BOOSTER SHOTS DON’T WORK AS WELL AS ‘EXPERTS’ CLAIMED

The vast majority of U.S. adults have already decided they’re not interested in getting the booster.

But for woke schools like Notre Dame, that’s entirely irrelevant.

What’s most important is signaling their allegiance to the correct set of progressive ideals.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks about the new COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine boosters and urged all Americans to take it. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Booster Misinformation

White House officials and left wing activist “experts” have relentlessly promoted endless vaccination and booster campaigns. Regardless of the evidence, their advocacy hasn’t wavered.

They’ve repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the new boosters would create enhanced protection against infection. Almost immediately, they were proven wrong … again.

“Experts” like the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky and FDA’s Robert Califf have both recently gotten COVID despite being “up to date.”

September 22nd: CDC director Rochelle Walensky gets updated bivalent booster that “provides added protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant”



October 22nd: CDC director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/9DtXocvC9l — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 22, 2022

So what possible justification can there be to mandate healthy college students get a booster that’s unable to prevent infection or transmission?

At some point it seems like the lack of justification is the point. Forcing compliance is apparently more important than following science.

If the booster policies don’t end now, when will they ever?

Notre Dame doesn’t care, and many other institutions don’t care. What they want is to continue being seen as enlightened representatives of progressive groupthink.