The Fighting Irish found the pot of gold. Under the apparel rainbow, that is.

Notre Dame athletics is re-upping with Under Armour.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame has re-upped with Under Armour and are going to be filthy rich. The new contract is the most lucrative apparel deal in the history of college athletics.

Both parties have declined to comment so the deal may not be ready to announce, but Dellenger doesn’t miss. The Irish are apparel rich!

Under Armour and the Golden Domers have been partners for almost a decade now. They teamed up in 2014.

Kevin Plank’s company replaced Adidas with what was believed to be the biggest apparel deal in college athletics at the time as well. Time is a flat circle and it’s happening again in the near future. The deal back then was thought to be about $90 million.

This one, Dellenger says, is going to be bigger.

Notre Dame and Under Armour’s new 10-year contract will land at a number north of $10 million annually. That will put the school above Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, Louisville and Kansas. The former three have deals with Nike. The latter three have deals with Adidas.

All six schools have deals worth anywhere between $8-10 million per year. The Irish will be right up there with them all, looking down. No matter what the numbers end up shaking out to be.

Under Armour and Notre Dame are balling out.

Dellenger’s report comes on the heels of a big release by the two parties. Marcus Freeman, Under Armour and the Irish just dropped new all-green football uniforms with a Jerry McGuire skit.

The new unis will be worn at home against Ohio State on Sept. 23.

Notre Dame’s new all-green uniforms.

At some point before that game, shortly thereafter, or perhaps not at all — Notre Dame will announce that it has come to a new agreement with Under Armour. They’re getting a lot of green in more ways than one!