Notable Actives and Inactives In NFL Early Games Include Big Boost For Colts, Bills, Plus Weird AB Request

Interesting day already in the NFL.

Let’s begin with the fact Antonio Brown, the former Steelers, Raiders, Buccaneers receiver who infamously ripped off his gear and left his last time in the middle of a game, wants back into the NFL.

With anyone who will have him, apparently.

I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D@nfl — AB (@AB84) October 2, 2022

Yeah, um, Brown is 34 years old and has not played since.

And can we say baggage?

Brown has been trouble at each of his recent NFL stops and hasn’t exactly had a come-to-Jesus moment. He recently was caught on video exposing himself to a female at a hotel pool in Dubai. So, no, AB. You ain’t coming back to the NFL anytime soon.

On to the serious stuff …

The Colts finally get defensive leader Shaquille Leonard in their starting lineup after he missed the first three games of the season. Leonard has been nursing a return from back surgery.

Indy’s defense also gets a huge boost by having Pro Bowl defensive lineman DeForest Buckner also active today against Tennessee.

The Bills will be without defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips for the second consecutive week.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills sacks Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The amazing thing is cornerback Dane Jackson, who was removed from a game on a stretcher and taken to the hospital two weeks ago, is active and expected to start.

Baltimore, who plays the Bills, will be without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley again. He has not played yet this season but has been practicing. He is expected to be available next week, barring a setback Rookie Daniel Faalele is scheduled to start for Baltimore.

The Jaguars will be without receiver Zay Jones, who has been one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s top targets this season.

Keenan Allen will be missing from the Chargers lineup.

The New York Giants will be without defensive lineman Leonard Williams again and Kadarius Toney is also inactive.

New York’s AFC team, the Jets, get starting quarterback Zach Wilson back on Sunday. But wide receiver Denzel Mims is inactive again. The team will also be without starting linebacker Quincy Williams.

The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, will have running back Corderelle Patterson active.

Later today the Carolina Panthers will work out running back Christian McCaffrey pregame and decide if his thigh injury allows him to play against the Arizona Cardinals.

