Northwestern State QB Says School Used Teammate’s Death As ‘Cop Out’ To Cancel Season

Northwestern State University announced it was canceling the remainder of its football season last week after the tragic death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell. Caldwell was killed at his apartment complex just blocks from campus.

The school announced it had ended its football season for the mental health welfare of its players. But now Demons quarterback Tyler Vander Waal is speaking out — claiming the school is using the tragedy as an excuse to cut its losses.

“(NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones) and (Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian) have failed the players immensely. The canceling of the season was never about Ronnie. They used his unfortunate passing as a cop out,” Vander Waal posted on X.

In addition to the cancelation of remaining games, coach Brad Laird simultaneously announced he was resigning after an 0-6 start — his sixth-straight losing season since getting the job in 2018.

“The lack of leadership was evident. As much as I respected coach Laird as a coach and a man, he didn’t have any control of this team. As players, we were kept in the dark about everything,” Vander Waal wrote.

“The decision makers here thought it was a good idea to cancel the season and take away the only structure we had? They thought it would be smart to take away these players’ outlets during a time of grief? Where we go to be together and have fun and play the game we love?”

“To cancel the season because we’re not all mentally there and need more time to grieve and then start offseason workouts on Monday? No, I fully believe there was more to this decision that we will never know. This was just an easy way to get out of things,” Vander Waal said.

The senior QB added that most — “if not all” — of the players wanted to finish out the season for Caldwell.

“They didn’t consider the players in this decision and they failed us as athletes,” he concluded.

The NSU athletic department acknowledged Vander Waal’s criticisms but defended the decision quit the season.

“We understand and respect the feelings of our players. They are fierce competitors and no doubt some wanted to get back on the field of play,” NSU said in a statement. “At the end of the day we had to take the health and welfare of players and coaches into consideration when making this difficult decision. While not easy, we are confident we made the right call.”

Caldwell, 21, was shot multiple times at his apartment complex around 1 a.m. on Oct. 12. Last week, one of his former teammates was arrested in connection with his death.

Caldwell’s death still remains under investigation.

