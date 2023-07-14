Northwestern Reportedly Makes Interim Head Coaching Decision After Firing Pat Fitzgerald

Videos by OutKick

Northwestern reportedly has tapped David Braun as the team’s interim coach.

The Wildcats have been consumed by chaos after former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired following allegations of hazing within the program. Some of the hazing allegations were hazing in nature.

Now, the program has decided to elevate Braun to interim head coach for the 2023 season, according to Pete Thamel.

Sources: David Braun has been elevated to Northwestern's interim head coach for the 2023 season. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 13, 2023

Northwestern is in a terrible situation.

Pat Fitzgerald was fired earlier in the week less than two months out from the September 3 opener against Rutgers.

Initially, Fitzgerald was just suspended for two weeks without pay after the initial outside investigation into the program was concluded.

However, university President Michael Schill took another look at Fitzgerald’s punishment after more evidence and allegations came to light.

Ultimately, Pat Fitzgerald was fired, and now appears ready to gear up for a major legal battle.

Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired after allegations of hazing surfaced. David Braun has been named the interim head coach. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Braun is the next man up.

On the field, David Braun is now tasked with leading the Wildcats through some insanely choppy water.

He’s about to experience baptism by fire because 2023 will be his first season at a major program. He previously only coached at FCS, DII and NAIA locations. Now, he’s the interim head coach at a Big Ten program. Just last year, he was the DC at North Dakota State.

Life can sure come at you fast, but nobody saw this coming.

Northwestern taps David Braun as interim head coach. Pat Fitzgerald was fired after allegations of hazing. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Northwestern is in very rough territory. Can David Braun keep the ship steady? Time will tell, but there’s no doubt he has his work cut out for him.