Northwestern’s Highest Rated-Recruit Hits The Transfer Portal

Linebacker Nigel Glover has given Northwestern the peace sign and hit the transfer portal.

The former four-star LB recruit announced Monday night on his Instagram account that he was leaving the program. The decision comes after Pat Fitzgerald was fired following allegations of hazing that was sexual in nature within the program.

Fitzgerald was fired after an initial punishment of a two-week suspension.

Glover was the highest-rated recruit in Northwestern’s 2023 class and checked in as the 335th best player in the 2023 recruiting class in 247Sports composite rankings. It wasn’t an impressive class at all for the Wildcats, but Glover chose Northwestern over Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and a handful of other P5 programs.

Now, he’s out the door before playing a single snap for the Wildcats. When it rains, it pours in Evanston.

Given the schools that were pursuing him before he committed to Northwestern, it seems likely there’s a high chance he won’t struggle to find a new team in the portal.

Don’t be surprised if more players leave.

Players transferring after a coach is fired is pretty par for the course. It’s incredibly normal. Firing a coach or a coach leaving/retiring is almost a guaranteed way for roster turnover.

Add in the current situation that’s unfolding in Northwestern, and it’d been nothing short of shocking if more players don’t leave.

As of Monday, several players were even gearing up to sue the university over the alleged sexual hazing that happened on the team. None of the allegations have been proven true. However, the university felt it’d seen enough to dump Fitzgerald.

Northwestern fired Pat Fitzgerald after allegations of hazing. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Now, the team’s highest-rated 2023 recruit is gone following Pat Fitzgerald being shown the exit. This is likely just the beginning, not the end for Northwestern. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on Northwestern as we have them.