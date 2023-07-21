Former Northwestern Player Claims Some Naked Hazing Was Simply ‘Weirdo Fat Guys’ Participating In ‘Weirdo Fat Guy Sh*t’

Videos by OutKick

A former Northwestern player dropped a wild quote when breaking down allegations of hazing in the program.

The Wildcats are facing several lawsuits after allegations of hazing, including sexual hazing, blew the program apart.

Pat Fitzgerald was fired as a result of the allegations, and Northwestern is now in serious turmoil. The Athletic did a deep dive into the allegations, and the report claims bizarre stuff was happening in the locker room for decades.

Pat Fitzgerald was fired after allegations of hazing within the program. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Northwestern players allegedly did naked pull-ups.

The Athletic piece claims “naked pull-ups were ingrained as a Kenosha changing room tradition” as early as 2001. However, not everyone had an issue with getting naked with their teammates to work out because it wasn’t mandatory.

“It was weirdo fat guys on the team, doing weirdo fat guy sh*t,” former player Rico Lamitte, who played from 2001-2005, told the outlet. His claims precede Pat Fitzgerald becoming the head coach.

However, the naked pull-ups weren’t the only time players would allegedly lose all their clothing and start hazing each other. Offensive lineman would allegedly “lather themselves with soap and line up at the only entrance to the showers” and then “force underclassmen to squeeze past to get into the shower area,” according to the same report.

Northwestern’s football program slammed with hazing allegations. The allegations are sexual in nature. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Wildcats lineman allegedly messed with people in the showers.

While Lamitte didn’t seem to have a problem with naked pull-ups, he definitely had a problem with naked offensive lineman forcing players to get past them to take a shower.

“It was absolutely disgusting. Touching anybody — that was a hard red line that never should have been crossed ever,” Lamitte told The Athletic.

One player told The Athletic the hazing in the showers wasn’t too bad and the lineman would move aside if there was an issue. However, Lamitte pushed back on that idea and claimed he saw players throwing punches in order to be left alone.

He would also refused to shower when it was happening. He explained to The Athletic, “I didn’t want to see that sh*t. I didn’t want to have to fight back or anything like that. I would rather smell like garbage than to experience that.”

Northwestern faces serious hazing allegations. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The problems don’t stop coming for Northwestern.

Even though Lamitte’s allegations come before Fitzgerald was made the head coach, it appears to show a possible pattern of behavior.

The allegations continued into the Fitzgerald era, which is what cost him his job, and are incredibly bizarre and sexual in nature.

An unnamed player from Fitzgerald’s time told The Athletic upperclassmen would enter dorm rooms hold guys down and thrust themselves on them.

“They dry-humped the hell out of me,” the unnamed player said. Two other players told the outlet the hazing was involuntary and players threatened to fight each other over it. Just a truly mind-boggling situation in Evanston.

Northwestern fired Pat Fitzgerald after allegations of hazing. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Now, Northwestern will have to deal with the fallout of the allegations against the program, including multiple lawsuits. Keep checking back to OutKick for any updates we might have.