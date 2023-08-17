Over 1,000 Former Northwestern Athletes – Including 277 Football Players – Sign Letter Defending Athletics Culture

Videos by OutKick

With a number of serious allegations and lawsuits involving multiple sports at Northwestern being brought to light, a large number of former Wildcats have felt the need to stand up for their university and the athletic department. More than 1,000 former student-athletes have sent an open letter to the university addressing the persona surrounding the culture within the athletic department.

According to ESPN, the letter is signed by former Northwestern athletes from every varsity sport on campus, including 277 football players and four football managers.

The overall message of the letter is that the alleged actions of some don’t represent the culture of Northwestern athletics as a whole.

“We condemn hazing of any kind and support the victims during their time of healing and recovery,” former Northwestern tennis player Alexis Prousis said. “What we must remember throughout this difficult time is that the actions of a few do not and should not define the University and Athletics as a whole.”

Over 1,000 former Northwestern athletes have pinned a letter to the athletic department. Pat Fitzgerald lost his job amid allegations involving the football program. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Northwestern is facing lawsuits from more than 10 former football players over alleged hazing, sexual misconduct and mistreatment during their time with the program. A former volleyball player has also filed a lawsuit against the university claiming the team allowed severe punishment after she allegedly broke team guidelines by testing positive for COVID-19 in 2021.

Previous reports alleged that football players did naked pull-ups while offensive linemen would allegedly “lather themselves with soap and line up at the only entrance to the showers” and then “force underclassmen to squeeze past to get into the shower area,” according to the same report.

Pat Fitzgerald, who took over as head football coach at Northwestern in 2006, was fired as a result of the allegations.

An unnamed player from Fitzgerald’s time told The Athletic upperclassmen would enter dorm rooms hold guys down and thrust themselves on them.“They dry-humped the hell out of me,” the unnamed player said.