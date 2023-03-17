Northern Kentucky’s Band Director Was In Fact Lit During NCAA Tournament Game Against Houston

Videos by OutKick
Northern Kentucky put up a respectable effort against Houston in its first-round game against Houston on Thursday night. Not only did the Norse give it their all in the 63-52 loss, but so too did the school’s band director.
During a break in the action late in the game, the NKU band dialed up Lit’s all-time classic ‘My Own Worst Enemy.’ Not only was it an awesome job by the band members, the director feeling himself throughout the entire song made it a truly special moment.
The man was lit listening to Lit.
Warning: it’s hard to watch the video and not shout ‘please tell me whyyyyyyyy.’
The newly enshrined March Madness legend is a man by the name of Will Redden, and he had an awesome response to everyone showing him love on social media after the clip went viral late Thursday night.
Pep bands are one of the great traditions in college basketball. There’s just something special about seeing smaller bands rocking out during a TV timeout, and the Norse band absolutely crushed it on Thursday night.
We can’t talk about a band director video without blessing you with Grill Guy’s impersonation:
Basketball band was a shit ton more fun than football. Much easier to get hammered with boosters picking up your bar tab. Then playing football on the ice at the Galleria in Dallas with a bunch of drunk boosters at 2 AM after beating Florida in the first round of the tourney.