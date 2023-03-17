Northern Kentucky’s Band Director Was In Fact Lit During NCAA Tournament Game Against Houston

Videos by OutKick

Northern Kentucky put up a respectable effort against Houston in its first-round game against Houston on Thursday night. Not only did the Norse give it their all in the 63-52 loss, but so too did the school’s band director.

During a break in the action late in the game, the NKU band dialed up Lit’s all-time classic ‘My Own Worst Enemy.’ Not only was it an awesome job by the band members, the director feeling himself throughout the entire song made it a truly special moment.

The man was lit listening to Lit.

Warning: it’s hard to watch the video and not shout ‘please tell me whyyyyyyyy.’

Northern Kentucky’s band director is an animal. pic.twitter.com/MUeMjbk7EV — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) March 17, 2023

The newly enshrined March Madness legend is a man by the name of Will Redden, and he had an awesome response to everyone showing him love on social media after the clip went viral late Thursday night.

Just a kid from a small town in Pendleton County, Kentucky.. #blessed #NorseUpForever — Will Redden (@will_redden) March 17, 2023

Few other things need to be recognized in this video 100%..

1. Listen to the trumpet take it up the octave and nail it

2. Listen to those heavies chug on the bassline

3. Listen to those ‘bones during that final trombone chorus



That’s just some of it. Give this band some love https://t.co/2AHx7q0A9f — Will Redden (@will_redden) March 17, 2023

Pep bands are one of the great traditions in college basketball. There’s just something special about seeing smaller bands rocking out during a TV timeout, and the Norse band absolutely crushed it on Thursday night.

We can’t talk about a band director video without blessing you with Grill Guy’s impersonation:

