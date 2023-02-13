Northern Iowa Softball Playing Inside Domed Football Stadium Is The Strangest-Looking Field In Sports

Videos by OutKick

Northern Iowa softball is off to a rough start in 2023. The Panthers began the season 0-5 and are set to embark on a 24-game road trip that concludes on March 29th at Missouri.

When they return to Cedar Falls, Iowa for their first conference game against Bradley on March 31, it will mark the first outdoor game of the season. Opening Weekend was played entirely inside.

Northern Iowa can’t plan on the weather in late February or early March, so it begins its season inside the most unique venue in college softball and then hits the road until it warms up. The Panthers hosted Iowa State, Nebraska at Omaha, Drake and South Dakota for the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic last weekend.

As its name might suggest, the early-season tournament is played at the UNI Dome. The UNI Dome is technically a “multi-purpose stadium” on campus, but its main purpose is for football.

Open the cages! The cats are ready to pounce! 😼#EverLoyal pic.twitter.com/8U5NkRPq4R — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) October 22, 2022

It’s an indoor football stadium. A dome, if you will.

Last weekend, though, Northern Iowa used the dome for softball.

It makes for the most unique, odd-looking setup in the sport.

Home plate sits along the sideline of the 30-yard-line. The pitching circle is right on top of the number marking the 40-yard-line. It is not dirt because, well, the game is played on turf.

M4 | UNI 5 – USD 1



Bases loaded and @KailynPackard gets 'em swinging for out 3!#EverLoyal pic.twitter.com/KJIuRoejNU — UNI Softball (@UNISoftball) February 13, 2023

Considering that football fields do not have outfield walls, fences are installed to mark the field.

Here is how the setup looks once first pitch rolls around:

The Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic is officially underway! Come on by for some Omaha-ISU action before we play at 2:30 this afternoon 😁#EverLoyal pic.twitter.com/Z6c4SRa6ad — UNI Softball (@UNISoftball) February 10, 2023

If it doesn’t look weird enough without players on the field, here is how it looks when the ladies take to the turf football diamond:

@SickosCommittee how about some softball at the UNI Done? pic.twitter.com/QnhXCfejRN — Charles Blackwell (@moo5eisloo5e) February 11, 2023

It’s always a good time watching @UNISoftball play! I enjoy learning new things and seeing what it takes to play at the college level. One thing that sticks out to me is the 110% effort to hustle everywhere from each player! Go Panthers💜💛 @CoachMWright3 @16uLadyDukes pic.twitter.com/h2RV3VAXJC — Brooklyn Teerlinck (@BrooklynTeerli1) February 12, 2023

It’s hard to tell exactly where the bases are and where the infield becomes the outfield, but the sideline is used as the third base line and 30-yard-line is used as the first base line.

E2 | UNI 1 – ISU 0



Panthers take the early lead! @tayhog1 beats the tag at third to let @daryn_lamprecht score!#EverLoyal pic.twitter.com/9f55ilyZE1 — UNI Softball (@UNISoftball) February 12, 2023

Unfortunately, every softball game that will be played at the UNI Dome in 2023 have already been played. We will have to wait 364 days until the next game at softball’s strangest venue!