Animated NAU Hoops Announcer Goes BONKERS As Player Hits Buzzer-Beater, Immediately Remembers Score And Chills Out

Northern Arizona’s college basketball announcer Mitch Strohman is an electric factory. However, he got a bit ahead of himself during Tuesday’s game against Weber State.

Strohman is currently in his 22nd season as the ‘Voice of the Lumberjacks’ on the Learfield network. Entering the 2022/23 season, he had called the play-by-play for 217 football games and 596 men’s basketball games.

Needless to say, Strohman is a staple in Flagstaff, where he has called more than 1,000 total games in 33 years. Although he has done it all and seen almost everything, this month will stand out in his career.

Northern Arizona men’s basketball has had a crazy few weeks!

Northern Arizona hosted Portland State earlier this month and Strohman got to call two incredible game-winning shots almost back to back. The first came when Lumberjacks guard Liam Lloyd knocked down a three-pointer as time expired. It seemingly gave his team the one-point win.

Strohman went bananas over the “game-winner,” but officials ruled that there was 0.4 seconds left.

The Vikings had a chance to counter, and counter they did. Portland State banked one in from about 12 feet after a full-court heave and beat Northern Arizona at the actual buzzer.

Hear a guy call 2 game winners… The insane shot to win from Portland State with 0.4 left came after a buzzer beating three from Northern Arizona pic.twitter.com/mI5RvyhLg1 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 11, 2023

Everything about Strohman’s calls were electric, even though he jumped the gun.

That was the case against on Tuesday night. NAU was down by three with 2.1 seconds left and had to go the full length of the court.

Liam Lloyd, son of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, found an open look from beyond the arc and knocked down the game-tying triple. Strohman went wild, but he forgot that the shot was not for the win and quickly chilled out when he realized that the game was still tied.

Strohman’s broadcasts are nothing short of a great time. He seems pretty happy in Flagstaff, but it would be nice to have his enthusiasm and excitement on a Power Five call— even if he gets a bit ahead of himself on occasion. What a thrill!