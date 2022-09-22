North Carolina Officials Considered Merging With The PAC-12: REPORT

North Carolina officials reportedly believed merging with the PAC-12 might protect the ACC’s future.
Realignment has taken the college football world by storm, and as the Big Ten and SEC pull away from the rest of the country, conferences are left scrambling to survive.
The PAC-12 seems to be in the most trouble. If the B1G comes calling for more PAC-12 teams, the conference could collapse. However, it sounds like there was a time when the ACC and UNC officials felt like the conference was in trouble.
In fact, two high-ranking UNC officials briefly discussed whether or not a merger with the PAC-12 was in the conference’s best interest, according to The News & Observer.
“Should we explore a partnership with the Big 12 or Pac 12,” UNC AD Bubba Cunningham floated in a summer text exchange with chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, according to the same report.
“We could have a super conference both athletically and academicallyProbably would need to be called the Atlantic-Pacific Athletic Conference (APAC). Maybe that’s crazy, but if it would get us a better TV deal, it may be worth considering,” Guskiewicz wrote in a text to back.
What does the future hold for the ACC and UNC?
Despite the fact UNC apparently had at least one brief chat about possibly teaming up with the PAC-12, it’s definitely not going to happen.
It’s understandable why the ACC might have been scrambling over the summer. UCLA and USC choosing to join the Big Ten stunned and shocked people around the country.
Nobody saw it coming, and it is a total game changer. With the SEC and the Big Ten now running the show and picking off teams the conferences find desirable, the Big 12, ACC and PAC-12 should be nervous.
The good news for ACC and North Carolina fans is the conference seems to be in a stable place. Could that change in the future? Absolutely, but for now, all is calm for the ACC.
The News & Observer was the primary media for the Duke Lacrosse Scandal 16 years ago … and still swears that “Crystal the truck stop ho” was credible. The same “truck stop ho” now serving a 20-year stretch for killing her boyfriend with a butcher knife in a bathtub. My point is credible reporting is not The News & Observer’s forte. That said …
.
A 100+ scenarios have been / are being batted about in anticipation of College Football Armageddon which is one day closer today than it was yesterday. I like to fool myself that I know a little something about all this … and as of Sept 2022 … I see Clem / FlaSt / Miami all going SEC – ND voiding its “deal” with the ACC … and zero ACC schools going to the B1G. What will be left of the ACC will reform maybe with AppSt, ECU, etc to form a nice regional Group of Five conference. …. Long held fantasies of UNC, NCSU, UVa, VATech being “sleeping giants” will finally be scuttled and gridiron reality will settle in on “Tobacco Road” …. remember you heard it here!
