Massachusetts Town Flies Palestinian Flag As Hamas Holds American Hostages

North Andover, Massachusetts is flying the Palestinian flag with pride as kidnapped Americans are still held by Hamas terrorists.

The flag is flying on the North Andover Town Common after a permit was approved Monday night, according to Boston 25. It will remain up until December 7th.

The meeting was described as “pretty heated” but one attended claimed, “If Israel gets their flag to fly in the North Andover common then Palestinians deserve that same right,” according to the same report.

You can watch a video of the flag being raised below.

After a night filled with impassioned public comments in North Andover, Palestinian Flag is raised this morning at the common following unanimous vote by Select Board #7News pic.twitter.com/RA5uHI5nTJ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 14, 2023

Palestinian flag flies high in North Andover, Massachusetts.

There’s no other way to sum up this situation than to say it’s downright disgusting and absolutely appalling.

Dozens of Americans were killed in the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack that left roughly 1,200 dead and hundreds taken hostage. Americans are still being held by the terrorists.

Instead of everyone uniting, many in America have rallied in support of Hamas and the Palestinian flag is prominent at every anti-Israel rally you can find.

Here’s a video of Wisconsin students chanting in support of the terrorists who carried out the slaughter. Does anyone notice anything? The Palestinian flag is all over the place as students cheer on the attack. That’s what people think about when they see the Palestinian flag.

“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Here’s a video of anti-Israel protesters attempting to storm the White House gates. Again, the flag is everywhere.

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are now climbing up the on the White house fence as they throw objects at the Secret Service⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC ⁰⁰Currently, thousands of Pro-Palestine supporters have gathered at the White House after today's large march against US… pic.twitter.com/dnvjr6bjXz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 5, 2023

Obviously, it should go without saying that not every Palestinian is a terrorist. That’d be an outrageous stance, but the Palestinian people elected Hamas in Gaza and the terrorists enjoy support there.

Imagine if after 9/11 a city in America flew the Afghanistan flag or after Pearl Harbor Japanese flags started popping up? That would be insane and not tolerated.

And for the record, Palestine isn’t a country. The Palestinians are an ethnic group. It’s not even comparable to tie it to Israel. Israel is an actual country recognized by the world.

The Palestinian flag flies over the town common in North Andover. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

This being allowed and promoted by the local government with American blood spilled in Israel, our hostages being held in Gaza and the region on the brink of war is absolutely disgusting and pure insanity.